Super League: Leeds Rhinos hold off Wakefield fightback to reclaim third spot after Rob Burrow tributes

Leeds withstood a stirring comeback from neighbours Wakefield to clinch a dramatic 22-18 Betfred Super League win at Headingley.

Two second-half tries from Max Jowitt saw the visitors threaten to haul back a 16-point half-time deficit and the final hooter came as a welcome relief for Brad Arthur's men.

Fourteen first-half points from Jake Connor looked to have the Rhinos home and dry at half-time before the loss of Lachlan Miller through injury almost cost them dear. Leeds lost their shape and very nearly the match, as Wakefield piled the pressure on the hosts' groaning defence as the seconds ticked down.

The final hooter confirmed a fourth straight win that moves Leeds back to third in the table, and a fitting finale to the Rhinos' annual MND awareness game in tribute to Rob Burrow, who died a year ago this week.

Image: Leeds Rhinos' win came in their annual MND awareness game in tribute to Rob

How Leeds held on to home victory

There was little sign of the turmoil to come in a routine first half, which saw Leeds open the scoring within 10 minutes when Connor served up a cute up-and-under and Harry Newman out-jumped Jowitt before dropping over the line.

Jowitt went some way towards atoning for his error five minutes later when he hauled down Brodie Croft, who briefly scented clean air after a crisp exchange of passes between Connor and Miller.

Connor doubled the Rhinos' lead after crashing through a weak Wakefield rear-guard midway through the first period, but Wakefield responded almost immediately when Lachlan Walmsley went over for their opener.

Image: Jake Connor impressed for Leeds Rhinos in their narrow home victory over Wakefield

Riley Lumb restored Leeds' two-score lead and two late Connor penalties left Arthur's men in control at the half-time hooter with a 22-6 advantage.

But the departure of the limping Miller caused Leeds to lose shape, and Wakefield kept the game alive on 50 minutes when Jowitt scurried onto the end of his own deflected kick, before his second conversion reduced the deficit to 22-12.

Jowitt scored again just past the hour mark, bursting clear off a neat inside pass from Corey Hall, then matched Connor's 14-point haul to shunt Daryl Powell's men within four.

Leeds' cause was not helped two minutes from time when, under increasing Wakefield pressure, James Bentley was sin-binned for a high tackle on Wakefield second-row Jay Pitts.

With Leeds looking distinctly ill at ease, Wakefield piled on the pressure, peppering Connor with high balls from the boot of Mason Lino, but the hosts just about survived to extend their winning run.

Image: Harry Newman scored Leeds' first try

What's next?

The Super League season takes a week off for the Betfred Challenge Cup final, with Warrington Wolves facing Hull KR at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Week 14 of the Super League season begins on Friday June 13, with Hull KR hosting Catalans Dragons on Sky Sports Action (8pm) and Hull FC facing Castleford Tigers on Sky Sports+ (8pm).

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button