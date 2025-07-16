Rugby League bosses to meet Salford amid threats of a player protest

Rugby League bosses will meet with Salford Red Devils amid threats of a player protest in Friday's Super League game against Leeds Rhinos.

A number of senior Salford players have reportedly threatened to pull out of the fixture amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the club's financial position.

That has prompted RFL officials, led by chief executive Tony Sutton, to call a summit meeting involving all parties at the Salford Community Stadium in a bid to reach a settlement that will minimise the impact on the integrity of the competition.

"We can confirm that the RFL will be part of a meeting at the club tomorrow, with players, the club, the RFL and RL Cares present," an RFL spokesperson said.

Salford have been operating under crippling salary cap regulations since the start of the season due to a drawn-out takeover process and subsequent late payment of some wages.

The club claimed only their second win of the season over Castleford on Sunday, but new issues relating to the non-arrival of a bridging loan, designed to stabilise the club's plight until at least the end of the season, have prompted some players to insist that enough is enough.

The All Out Rugby League website reported that a significant number of players have already informed club officials, including head coach Paul Rowley, of their intention not to make themselves available against the Rhinos at Headingley.

It is thought more likely at this stage that the impasse would lead Salford to once again have to fulfil the fixture by calling up their academy players.

But having lost Jayden Nikorima, Esan Marsters and Loghan Lewis to injury against Castleford, Salford are already severely depleted, and such an eventuality would inevitably lead to more questions about the knock-on effects on the current campaign.

St Helens benefited from an enormous boost in their points difference when they beat an inexperienced Salford side by a record 82-0 on the opening day of the season, and a similar scoreline on Friday would put Leeds in line to cash in in a similar fashion.

Rowley did not comment directly on the scenario in the wake of his team's win over Castleford, and Salford did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.

