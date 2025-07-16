Senior Salford players named in squad after meeting with Rugby League bosses following threats of protest
Rugby league chiefs headed to Salford on Wednesday for crisis talks aimed at ensuring that Friday night's Betfred Super League game at Leeds can go ahead as planned; Senior players were named in the 23-man squad
Thursday 17 July 2025 12:01, UK
Senior Salford Red Devils players have been named in the squad after Rugby League bosses met with the playing group amid threats of a player protest for Friday's Super League game against Leeds Rhinos.
A number of senior Salford players reportedly threatened to pull out of the fixture amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the club's financial position.
That prompted RFL officials, led by chief executive Tony Sutton, to call a summit meeting involving all parties at the Salford Community Stadium in a bid to reach a settlement that will minimise the impact on the integrity of the competition.
On Tuesday, an RFL spokesperson confirmed the talks were taking place, saying: "We can confirm that the RFL will be part of a meeting at the club tomorrow, with players, the club, the RFL and RL Cares present.
The club then announced their squad on Wednesday with all players available named.
In a statement on Thursday, the RFL then said: "We can confirm that yesterday's meeting went ahead but at the request of all those present, the contents of what was discussed will remain private."
In his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, head coach Paul Rowley said: "I read an article saying I had been made aware of certain players not playing, that is not true, I have had no dialogue regarding that, that is utter bull.
"Second, the RFL coming in. That was at the request of the players, they have not come in on a white horse or anything for some clarity and good chat and they kindly did that.
"It is not with the gravitas it was made about to be.
"Those are your two bits of politics so I am done with politics, rugby please!"
Salford have been operating under crippling salary cap regulations since the start of the season due to a drawn-out takeover process and subsequent late payment of some wages.
The club claimed only their second win of the season over Castleford on Sunday, but new issues relating to the non-arrival of a bridging loan, designed to stabilise the club's plight until at least the end of the season, prompted some players to insist that enough is enough and send their letter to the RFL.
