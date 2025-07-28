Super League clubs vote to extend competition to 14 teams for 2026 season

The 12 existing Betfred Super League clubs have today voted to extend the competition to 14 teams for the 2026 season, subject to conditions.

The future structure of the competition was discussed during a meeting at Headingley on Monday afternoon, with a proposal agreed to immediately open up two additional places, provided certain conditions are met.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Rugby League team gave their predictions for 2025 before the Super League season got started

A statement from Super League read: "The 12 existing Betfred Super League clubs have today voted to extend the competition to 14 teams for the 2026 season, subject to conditions.

"This would be done by combining the Club Grading System introduced to determine Super League membership as part of the sport's long-term strategic partnership with IMG in 2022, with an independent panel to be chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine, who was recently elected as a member of the Rugby Football League Board, and the Strategic Review Sub-Committee.

"The top 12 clubs under grading at the conclusion of the 2025 domestic season will be joined by two clubs recommended by that panel - provided the panel judges there are two applications of sufficient merit against the set criteria.

"The Super League clubs have the right to determine the number of the clubs in the competition.

"Further details of the composition of the panel and the timing of the process will be confirmed in due course.

"The possibility of immediate expansion to 14 clubs was one of a number of options put to a meeting of the existing 12 clubs at AMT Headingley on Monday afternoon."

The new proposals could see Championship teams such as Toulouse Olympique, Bradford Bulls, York Knights and London Broncos considered for a place in the expanded 14-team top-flight.

Salford Red Devils, meanwhile, could see their Super League spot for 2026 reviewed under grading given the club's ongoing financial issues.

Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.