Super League: Leigh grab dramatic 'smash and grab' win over Warrington as St Helens thump Castleford

Leigh Leopards scored three tries in the space of 10 minutes to rally from 14-2 down for a last-gasp 20-16 win over Warrington Wolves as they moved to within a single point of second-placed Wigan.

Warrington looked poised for a much-needed win to boost their rapidly fading play-off hopes after dominating for more than an hour of this game, building a lead on the back of a try-of-the-season contender created by Josh Thewlis and finished by Matt Dufty.

Josh Thewlis added a second and Marc Sneyd kicked three penalties, but Leigh pulled it out of the fire at the death with two tries from Umyla Hanley before Owen Trout got the winner in the 76th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the wild scenes as Leigh Leopards left it late to snatch a win from Warrington Wolves during their Super League clash

Leigh were heavy favourites after impressive wins against St Helens, Hull KR and Wigan but when Bailey Hodgson dropped a Sneyd kick two minutes in, it set the tone for a first half in which costly errors helped a much-improved Warrington side take control.

It took until the 20th minute for that pressure to show on the scoreboard through a Sneyd penalty after Joe Ofahengaue went in high on Sam Powell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Thewlis made a remarkable solo run to set up Warrington Wolves' opening try against Leigh Leopards!

Gareth O'Brien levelled the scores when Wolves debutant Ryan Matterson - on for Connor Wrench who failed a head injury assessment - was late on Tesi Niu, but Thewlis then lit up Leigh Sports Village with a stunning run before offloading to Dufty.

Sneyd added another two points eight minutes into the second half after Leigh were offside, and moments later the Wolves had their second try.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warrington Wolves' CEO Karl Fitzpatrick reveals why he wants to expand Super League from 12 to 14 teams

Lachlan Fitzgibbon rescued a poor pass and found space to run down the left, feeding George Williams whose low kick was perfect for Jake Thewlis to cross in the corner for a 14-2 lead.

Dufty thought he had a second in the 64th minute, but video referee Marcus Griffiths overruled Liam Moore to disallow the try for obstruction.

It was a crucial decision as Leigh finally found some joy as Hanley narrowly got an out-stretched hand to O'Brien's kick to give the Leopards hope in the 67th minute - the try standing after a lengthy check.

O'Brien added the extras to make it a one-try game but just four minutes later, the stand-off conceded a penalty and Sneyd split the posts from 47 metres to stretch Warrington's lead to 16-8.

Toby King saw another Warrington try ruled out for a knock on, and with only five minutes left Hanley crossed down the right with O'Brien's kick making it a two-point game.

Image: Owen Trout celebrating his try for Leigh Leopards (Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Leigh were now pouring forward with belief, battering the Warrington defence with run after run, and Trout made it pay at the death.

St Helens thump Castleford to move into top four

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between St Helens Saints and Castleford Tigers

A superb 90-metre try by 19-year-old Harry Robertson was the highlight of St Helens' 40-0 victory over an overwhelmed Castleford which moved Saints into fourth in the Betfred Super League.

The rampant hosts ran in five first-half tries - the last of those Robertson's lung-busting run from his own 10m line after intercepting Chris Atkins' kick - to leave the struggling Tigers reeling.

Saints added two more in a lacklustre second half as they went above Leeds on points difference with Castleford disappointingly failing to build on their encouraging win over Warrington last time out.

The minute's applause for former St Helens player Ray French, known as the voice of rugby league, who died last week aged 85 was still echoing around the stadium when Saints scored.

They made a conscious decision to target Cas debutant Andy Djeukessi and his fumbling of his first test under Alex Walmsley's high kick saw the hosts recover the ball and from the last play of their set, Mark Percival charged through onto Moses Mbye's pass.

Image: Owen Dagnall of St Helens takes a selfie with fans after the match

Another Cas fumble right on their tryline, under pressure from Tristan Sailor, saw Owen Dagnall capitalise and dive on the loose ball.

Saints' total domination meant it took Cas 17 minutes to have ball in hand in their opponents' half and another 10 minutes before their first sustained attack in sight of the posts.

By then the hosts were 16-0 up as Sailor held off a couple of tackles before offloading a back-hand pass for Kyle Feldt.

Castleford were so off the pace they failed to pick up Daryl Clark running through from the base of the scrum 30m out and even when they thought they had reduced the arrears through a twisting Josh Simm diving over in the corner the video referee ruled his foot had fractionally been dragged into touch.

Image: Harry Robertson breaks away to score for St Helens

Robertson's long dash then saw him evade Djeukessi's flailing attempt to catch him as he began to tire in the final 30m two minutes before half-time but the interval provided only brief respite for Tigers.

George Delaney and Curtis Sironen were both held up just short of the line as Castleford put up a more resilient defence but it had come far too late.

They were fortunate Saints' intensity dropped off until Dagnall chased down his own kick, brushing aside Simm to get the first touch thanks to a better dive than Fletcher Rooney and with the resistance broken Sailor sauntered through for a seventh and final try.

Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.