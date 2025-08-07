Leigh Leopards 14-22 Leeds: Rhinos come back to dent Leopards' play-off hopes

Leigh missed the chance to move second in the Betfred Super League as play-off rivals Leeds came from behind for a hard-fought 22-14 win on Thursday.

Early tries from Umyla Hanley and Keanan Brand put the Leopards in control early on at Leigh Sports Village, but Leeds hit back to lead after Lachlan Miller and Sam Lisone scored.

James Bentley extended the advantage but Brand's second put the result in the balance until Brodie Croft claimed Leeds' fourth try in the closing minutes.

Victory lifted the Rhinos up to fourth and kept them in the chase for a top-two spot, which earns an automatic semi-final place.

Leeds started strongly and thought they had drawn first blood when Croft dived onto a Lachlan Miller kick to touch down.

The try was awarded on the field but overturned by the video referee, robbing the Rhinos of their early momentum.

Leigh took advantage and claimed the lead themselves as Hanley broke through the visitors' defence and powered over in the corner from a Lachlan Lam pass.

Image: Keanan Brand of Leigh scoring a try

The Leopards applied further pressure after Chris Hankinson, making his debut after leaving crisis-hit Salford, was forced into touch. Lam set up another try with a looping pass out wide for Brand.

Play shifted back in Leeds' favour after Jake Connor pegged Leigh back with a 40-20 kick midway through the first half.

A strong spell of pressure eventually yielded a Rhinos try as Miller created space and darted to the line.

Image: Keanan Brand of Leigh celebrating his try with Lachlan Lam of Leigh

Leigh invited further problems as Bailey Hodgson spilled a high kick. Lisone made the hosts pay as he barged over from close range and, with Connor landing the first conversion of the game, Leeds led 10-8 at the interval.

They extended that advantage soon after the break as Connor picked out Harry Newman with another fine kick and his quick release sent Bentley under the posts.

Connor added the extras but Leigh roused themselves and pulled back within two points as Brand found his way over for his second in the right and Gareth O'Brien converted.

Image: James Bentley of Leeds scoring a try

The hosts pressed for a winner late on but were denied by the video referee when a Hodgson effort was ruled out for obstruction.

Josh Charnley also spurned a golden chance to score when he failed to take a Lam kick and Leeds made the most of the reprieve.

Croft put the result beyond doubt with just over three minutes remaining when he raced in from a Miller pass and Connor added his third goal.

