Warrington 18-24 Wigan: Zach Eckersley inspires Warriors to close in on Super League summit

Wigan moved back within two points of the Betfred Super League summit with a hard-earned 24-18 victory at Warrington on Friday.

The champions trailed by two points at the break but, with winger Zach Eckersley in inspired form, they scored four second-half tries to deal another blow to Warrington's fast-fading play-off hopes.

Eckersley touched down and had a hand in further tries for Jack Farrimond and Liam Farrell as Matt Peet's side finished strongly.

Brad O'Neill scored their only try of the first half and Farrimond claimed a scrappy second late on after Warrington lost possession close to their own line. Harry Smith landed two goals.

The result will raise questions of Warrington after coach Sam Burgess apparently left out full-back Matt Dufty for disciplinary reasons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Peet felt the was a lot to like abut the game but needs to look at how it still became a tight finish for Wigan Warriors against Warrington Wolves

Veteran Stefan Ratchford instead filled the Australian's position and he and the Wolves defence were kept busy in the opening stages as Wigan pressed.

Yet, amid a fiery atmosphere, the hosts held firm and snatched the lead after 15 minutes when Josh Thewlis intercepted a Jai Field pass deep inside his own half and sprinted the length of the field to score.

Wigan responded quickly as O'Neill broke through a gap from dummy half to touch down but they lost Junior Nsemba to a head injury soon after and Warrington ended the first half on top.

Danny Walker went close to scoring another long-range try but was hauled down with the line in sight and Joe Philbin had an effort ruled out for a forward pass.

The Wolves had to settle for a Marc Sneyd penalty, his second goal of the game, to take a slender 8-6 lead into the break.

That advantage was wiped out after some spectacular Wigan handling early in the second half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Burgess felt Warrington Wolves missed a lot of opportunities in their loss to Wigan Warriors

Eckersley did brilliantly to claim a high kick and flick out a pass for Farrell just as he hit the ground. Farrell then produced a similarly impressive offload himself to send Farrimond over.

George Williams provided an immediate Warrington reply, showing why he has been subject of interest from Australia with a superb individual effort. His former club could not halt him as shimmied his way to the line.

Yet in Eckersley, Wigan had a potent attacking force of their own.

The winger swung the game back in the Warriors' favour as he created a try for Farrell with an arcing run and well-weighted kick just before the hour.

He then extended the lead when he touched down himself from an Adam Keighran pass.

Warrington's hopes producing a late fightback ended when they lost the ball and Farrimond pounced.

Jake Thewlis joined his brother on the scoresheet with a late Warrington consolation.

St Helens step up play-off bid

Image: St Helens' Kyle Feldt is congratulated by Daryl Clark and Owen Dagnall

Wing Kyle Feldt scored 18 points as St Helens stepped up their play-off bid by thrashing Wakefield 34-4 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Feldt went over for two second-half tries, kicked four conversions and landed a penalty as Saints swept top-six rivals Trinity aside to make it seven wins from their last eight matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Wakefield Trinity and St Helens

Wakefield were punished for one of their worst displays of the season, with Saints trio Alex Walmsley, Morgan Knowles and Daryl Clark all touching down before the interval.

Home fans were furious referee Liam Moore opted not to send off Saints prop George Delaney for a high first-half tackle.

Trinity wing Lachlan Walmsley's try just before the break raised brief hopes of a fightback, but they were snuffed out by Saints centre Harry Robertson's effort early in the second half before Feldt's late double completed the scoring.

Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.