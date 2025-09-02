Super League Rivals Round: St Helens, Wigan, Hull KR, Hull FC go to battle as feuds reignite

"Just don't lose to that lot". If listening into conversations in four particular areas of the world this week, that is a sentence that will be repeated en masse.

Arrive in St Helens, Wigan and east or west Hull and that is all that will be being spoken about - defeating your local rival.

It is often debated which of these two derbies is better, more bruising, more historic, more fierce. But in the memeified words of Rio Ferdinand: "People try to make comparisons about who is better- just enjoy them, man."

That is exactly what Super League fans can do this weekend as we are treated to St Helens vs Wigan and Hull KR vs Hull FC, live on Sky Sports.

When the rivalry between St Helens and Wigan officially began all the way back in 1895, no one could have predicted that matches between the teams from two towns separated by around 10 miles and one big hill, affectionately known as 'Billinge lump', would grow into one of the sport's most successful, prestigious and iconic bouts.

It is a derby steeped in tradition, honours and a profound need to be known as the team winning more silverware than the other, having competed against each other in 20 major finals.

As two of Super League's founding giants, these teams know what it is to lift a trophy but if you were to ask their fans, beating the old enemy sits top of their priority list in a season.

While a profound respect for the accolades of the opposition is maintained, when the week hits where Saints play Wigan, it becomes about which team of locally-produced lads is going to come out on top against the other.

Expect a bruising battle between two sides that have helped define the term 'Super League rivalry'.

Second-placed Wigan will be the favourites - they have Bevan French back! But the age-old saying is that you can never predict what will happen in a derby.

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens has some questions to answer this week: How to fill the gaps left by Morgan Knowles and George Delaney? Where to play Jack Welsby? Where to play Tristan Sailor?

But if he can answer them, Saints will feel confident they can put themselves right back in the mix of the 'Final Charge' with just over a month of the season remaining.

The Hull derby? Welcome to a city divided

Underlying the rivalry in Hull is a venomous hatred, a city split firmly in half. Families will draw lines in the sand for one day and one day only, their vehement support for their side leaving them unable to communicate with anyone they know of opposition colours until the clash is over.

In the only rivalry where the two clubs are from the same city, Hull FC taking on Hull KR is a lesson in fierceness, deep-rooted disdain and brutality of the highest order.

The history between Hull KR and Hull FC stretches back to 1899 when the Robins triumphed 8-2, although the Black and Whites have the better all-time head-to-head record with 124 wins to Hull KR's 114. There have been 10 draws between the sides down the years as well.

A win is an opportunity for either side to say 'today this city is ours'.

Hull KR know if they win this game the League Leaders' Shield is all but theirs. A sweet moment to wrap that up for the first time in the club's history against their old foes.

Hull FC will want to spoil the party and ensure they keep their play-off hopes going all the way until Round 27.

Ask any player - to play in one of these derbies, especially if you are from the area, is a season-defining, no, career-defining opportunity.

These players have gone from screaming for their side in the stands to etching their name on an illustrious list of players to have competed against their foes.

Indeed if you are ever brave enough to leave one rival for another, crossing the boundary lines comes with a heavy dose of scepticism as fans grapple with the idea that you could ever play for the enemy after experiencing their club.

Do you forever get to be the Wigan lad who broke Saints' hearts? Do you get to be hated in west Hull but adored in the east? Do you get to become a living reality of the phrase 'never write off the Saints'? Do you get to show that the Black and Whites are on the rise?

This weekend we will get to find out as two iconic rivalries shape Super League.

