Super League permutations: Seven teams to become six in play-off race as Hull KR close in on League Leaders' Shield

With just two rounds left of the 2025 Super League season, the top six is really starting to shape up...

There are still seven teams in the frame for play-off rugby, with Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens secure.

That final spot? That will be taken by Hull FC or Wakefield Trinity.

While most of the names embarking on the road to the Grand Final might be secure, there is still uncertainty about who will finish where in the table.

So, with our mathematical heads on, let's have a look at how this can all play out...

League Leaders' Shield: Hull KR's to lose!

The maths is very simple for Hull KR. Win one of their remaining fixtures against Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves and the League Leaders' Shield is theirs for the first time in the club's history.

They will have secured the double after their Challenge Cup success, something Robins fans have dreamt of for so long.

If they do slip up and lose both their remaining regular-round fixtures, then Wigan Warriors would need to win both of their final matches against Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos by some margin to overcome the 113 points difference in KR's favour.

Simply put: They have one hand on the trophy and are just waiting until they can make it two.

Second spot? Three teams at play

Now the race for second spot is where things get very, very interesting. Remember, this means a guaranteed home semi-final and a week off: It is gold dust.

Wigan are currently holding that spot on 38 points. Leeds Rhinos follow them on 36 with Leigh Leopards on 35.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan extend their lead as Jai Field runs the length of the pitch to score after a brilliant Bevan French flick

If Wigan win both of their matches, one of which is against the Rhinos, then second spot and that coveted week off is theirs.

If they win only one match, then things start to get intriguing. That would move them onto 40 points and if the Rhinos were to win both their remaining fixtures, inflicting a loss on Matt Peet's side, they would move onto 40 points too.

Then it would come down to points difference, with only 65 points separating the two in Wigan's favour.

Meanwhile, Leigh Leopards need to win their last two matches to move onto 39 points and hope both Leeds Rhinos lose to Catalans and then beat Wigan. They need the Warriors to slip up twice.

Three horses in the race with two rounds to go - what more could you want?

Middle of the pack!

If the Leopards slip up at all, then they will be consigned to the middle of the pack alongside St Helens. These two sides meet in Round 26 on Friday and if the Leopards win that but then lose to Huddersfield, they will be on 37 points.

This will be enough for fourth spot but whether it is enough for third will come down to how Leeds fare.

However, if Leigh lose to St Helens and Huddersfield, with the Saints beating the Leopards and Castleford Tigers, St Helens would usurp the Leopards.

Whoever takes fourth rather than fifth will clinch a home play-off tie which could be absolutely massive.

The battle for sixth: Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity

Two teams. One spot. Who takes it?

I bet there are nerves among Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity fans as they wait to see if they have made it into the play-offs.

Wakefield Trinity sit on 26 points with two matches remaining, with Hull on 25 points.

For Trinity, the equation is a simple one: Beat Wigan and Salford Red Devils and play-off rugby is theirs.

If they lose one of those clashes, they will need Hull FC to lose to either Warrington Wolves or Catalans Dragons but if the Black and Whites do not slip up, then they will take over Wakefield in the final moments of the season.

So, if both teams win both matches, Wakefield progress.

If both teams lose both matches, Wakefield progress.

If both teams win only one match, Wakefield progress.

Only in the equation where John Cartwright's Hull side win more do they get to go through. They need to either win twice and Wakefield only win once or win once and Trinity lose both.

Advantage Wakefield?

