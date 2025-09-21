Betfred Super League: Four Hull KR players named in Dream Team for 2025 season

Four Hull KR players have been named in the Betfred Super League Dream Team for the 2025 season.

The 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Mikey Lewis retains his position in the team, and is joined by Robins team-mates Peta Hiku at centre, Jez Litten at hooker and Dean Hadley in the second-row - all three earning their first Dream Team selection as recognition for their roles in the club's first League Leaders' Shield winning season.

They are joined by five more Dream Team debutants - Lewis Martin and Herman Ese'ese of Hull FC, Jake Connor and James McDonnell of Leeds Rhinos, and Umyla Hanley of Leigh Leopards.

The Wigan Warriors wing Liam Marshall joins Lewis as the only two members of the 2024 Dream Team to retain their places in the 2025 line-up, which has been selected by the same panel of Rugby League legends and experts who award points for the Man of Steel rankings throughout the season.

Image: Wakefield Trinity's Mike McMeeken.is back in a Dream Team after an eight-year absence

Marshall's Wigan team-mate Jai Field returns to the Dream Team at full-back for the first time since his debut appearance in 2022, and the St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles earns selection for the fifth time, having been a mainstay in four consecutive Dream Teams from 2019-2022.

Wakefield Trinity and England forward Mike McMeeken is rewarded for his outstanding leadership of the 2025 Betfred Super League newcomers with a recall to the Dream Team eight seasons after his first appearance, shortly after he moved north from his London Broncos roots to join Castleford Tigers.

2025 Super League Dream Team and heritage numbers:

Full-Back - Jai Field (Wigan Warriors, 200)

Wings - Lewis Martin (Hull FC, 223), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors, 214)

Centres - Peta Hiku (Hull KR, 224), Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards, 225)

Halves - Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos, 226), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR, 216)

Hooker - Jez Litten (Hull KR, 227)

Props - Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity, 168), Herman Ese'ese (Hull FC, 228)

Second-Row - Dean Hadley (Hull KR, 229), James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos, 230)

Loose Forward - Morgan Knowles (St Helens, 185)