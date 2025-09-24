Super League Man of Steel: Mikey Lewis, Jai Field, Jake Connor on shortlist for 2025 award

Mikey Lewis could make Super League history after being named on the three-man shortlist for the 2025 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award.

Lewis, last year's winner, delivered another exceptional season, propelling Hull KR into the play-offs and helping secure their maiden League Leaders' Shield.

If Lewis retains his crown, the 24-year-old will become only the fourth player to win the award more than once since its inception in 1977 - and only the second to retain it, following Paul Sculthorpe in 2001 and 2002.

Lewis faces competition from Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field and Leeds Rhinos stand-off Jake Connor. Australia international Field, 28, was instrumental in helping the defending Super League champions reach the play-offs, courtesy of a top-two finish in the regular season.

Connor, meanwhile, has flourished since his surprise departure from Huddersfield Giants, guiding Leeds to their first top-four finish in eight seasons.

Leeds will face St Helens in the Super League play-off Eliminators on September 27, while Hull KR and Wigan Warriors will kick off their play-off campaigns on the first weekend of October, having secured direct passage to the semi-finals with top-two finishes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jai Field produced many spectacular moments for Wigan Warriors this season

The Man of Steel shortlist and winner have been determined by a panel of distinguished former players, who awarded points to players in each of the 161 regular-season fixtures.

The winner will be announced on October 7 at the Rugby League Awards in Manchester, four nights before the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 11, live on Sky Sports.

The award was renamed the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel in 2014, in tribute to the late former St Helens, Hull, Wakefield, England, and Ireland full-back.

Image: Could Jake Connor dethrone Lewis as the Super League Man of Steel?

Prescott raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity after being diagnosed with a rare form of stomach cancer in 2006 before his death in November 2013 at the age of 39.

Super League fixtures

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity - 8pm

Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity - 8pm Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens - 8pm

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs TBC - 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs TBC - 8pm Sat October 4: Hull KR vs TBC - 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports