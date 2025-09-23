Super League play-offs 2025: Schedule, format as Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, and Wakefield Trinity go for glory

As the Super League play-offs get under way for 2025, here is everything you need to know...

The regular 27-round season has come to a close and now, we have six teams left battling it out to play in the Grand Final.

Hull KR have picked up the two trophies on offer so far this season, clinching the Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield, but now they still have Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, and Wakefield Trinity standing in their way.

Five matches left until we know our 2025 winner. Let's take a look at how this works...

Week one of the play-offs: Four go to battle!

In week one of the play-offs, we have Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, and Wakefield Trinity in action.

Yes, that means a week off with their feet up on the sofa for Hull KR and Wigan, their regular round finishes of first and second sending them straight through to the semi-finals.

Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity (Friday September 26, Sky Sports+, 7.30pm)

On Friday night, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm, the Leopards welcome Wakefield in a third vs sixth clash.

These teams have met three teams in 2025, Adrian Lam's side taking the spoils in two with Wakefield picking up victory in the other.

All have been close, all have been electric, and you can expect a very similar atmosphere on Friday night.

Wakefield will say there is no pressure- they were in the Championship a year ago! But, their opponents are a shining example that that matters not in the big dances.

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (Saturday September 27, Sky Sports+, 7.30pm)

Then, Leeds Rhinos host St Helens on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm in a battle between two of Super League's original giants.

Brad Arthur and Paul Wellens' side have also met three times across this year, Leeds picking up the spoils at Magic Weekend but St Helens then winning home and away in the next two fixtures.

It is always a close battle and one of the stars on show (think Jack Welsby, think Jake Connor) will be expected to come up with something special to provide the difference.

Two teams will claim victory and on they will move into the final four...

Semi-final time: 80 minutes to Old Trafford

The semi-finals will take place on Friday October 3 and Saturday October 4, with Wigan Warriors on the Friday and Hull KR on the Saturday.

What we are awaiting to find out is who they will be facing.

Thanks to finishing top, Hull KR will face the lowest ranked side left after the play-offs this week, with Wigan against the other team.

Let's look at this simply...

If Leigh Leopards win: They definitely play Wigan.

If Wakefield Trinity win: They definitely play Hull KR.

So, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens, by the time they do battle, will know where they will be heading to try and secure their spot at the Theatre of Dreams on October 11.

Four matches to go and by the end of them, we will know our Grand Finalists. What an exciting couple of weeks ahead.

Super League fixtures

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity- 8pm

Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity- 8pm Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens- 8pm

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs TBC - 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs TBC - 8pm Sat October 4: Hull KR vs TBC - 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

