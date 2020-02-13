St Helens centre Mark Percival signs new five-year contract

St Helens centre Mark Percival in action

England centre Mark Percival has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him with Super League champions St Helens until the end of 2024.

The 25-year-old, who is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, has been with Saints since joining them as a 14-year-old from Widnes amateur club Halton Hornets.

Percival has scored 88 tries in 158 appearances since making his debut in 2013, and has kicked 225 points.

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf said: "I'm delighted Mark has signed a new deal with us. He's as tough as they come and, although only in his mid-twenties, is a player with a vast amount of experience.

"Having won two Grand Finals, he clearly knows how to win and that is hugely beneficial to our group and the younger players.

St Helens vs Sydney Roosters Live on

"We will miss Percy over the coming weeks given his injury, but when he is back fit I have no doubt he will continue to be an important player for us over the coming years."

Percival, who made the Dream Team in 2017, broke into the England side in 2016 and was in the World Cup squad the following year, although he missed out on a place in the final.

1:17 Highlights of Warrington Wolves' victory over defending champions St Helens in the second round of the 2020 Betfred Super League season Highlights of Warrington Wolves' victory over defending champions St Helens in the second round of the 2020 Betfred Super League season

"I have loved being at this club since I joined at the age of 14. Leaving has never really come into my mind and to be offered a five-year deal, I am buzzing," said Percival.

"I have known [CEO] Mike [Rush] and [chairman] Eamonn [McManus] for a long time now and for them to put their faith in me to be at this club for so long is something I am humbled by and I want to repay them with my performances."

Saints play Hull FC in the Super League on Sunday before facing Sydney Roosters in the World Club Series - live on Sky Sports on February 22.