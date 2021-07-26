St Helens' Theo Fages ruled out for the rest of the season

St Helens' Theo Fages broke his shoulder in the Challenge Cup final win over Castleford at Wembley

France international Theo Fages looks to have played his last match for St Helens after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Super League champions have confirmed the former Salford scrum-half broke his shoulder in their 26-12 Betfred Challenge Cup final win over Castleford at Wembley nine days ago.

Fages, who is out of contract with St Helens this year, initially suffered a minor shoulder injury in a league match against Wigan a fortnight before the cup final, which ruled him out of the next game at Wakefield.

He then sustained a more serious injury in the sixth minute at Wembley and battled through the pain to see out the remaining 34 minutes of the first half before withdrawing himself from the rest of the game.

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf said: "You could see with some of his passes that he was suffering and he was trying to get through it but he didn't want to let anyone down and it shows how much of a tough player he is.

"To score a try and do what he did, I can't speak highly enough of him and what the team means to him.

"He has had to have subsequent surgery and unfortunately he will be out for the rest of the season."

Fages, a member of the Saints team that won back-to-back Grand Finals, is thought to have rejected the offer of a new contract and agreed a move to Huddersfield for 2022.

It is not known whether the injury will affect Fages' chances of playing for his country in the World Cup, which is due to start on October 23.

His absence, both in the long and short term, is set to present youngster Lewis Dodd with an extended run in the team as Saints bid for a hat-trick of Super League titles.