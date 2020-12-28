Elijah Taylor: Salford Red Devils sign New Zealand international on two-year deal

Elijah Taylor has signed a two-year deal with Salford Red Devils

New Zealand international forward Elijah Taylor has completed his move to Salford Red Devils on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old, who has made over 180 NRL appearances, most recently served as co-captain with Wests Tigers.

He will again join forces with former NRL team-mates Tui Lolohea, Sebastine Ikahihifo and Krisnan Inu for the 2021 Super League season.

✍️ 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚!



🇳🇿 @NZRL_Kiwis' Elijah Taylor has joined Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2021 campaign!



💪 #TogetherStronger



READ➡️https://t.co/1lIyh7UE4o pic.twitter.com/ae4F4FGsw3 — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) December 28, 2020

Discussing his move to Salford, Taylor told the official club website: "I've spoken to a few of the players who I know, and Salford sounds like a great club.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity of playing at Salford, ripping into training and living over there.

"I've been following Salford over the last two years and have always wanted to play in the Super League at some stage. Speaking with Rich (Marshall), I'm excited about playing for the club."

Salford Red Devils head coach Richard Marshall added: "Elijah has the quality to have a massive impact on this team with his actions on and off the field.

Taylor in NRL action for Wests Tigers

"He already has a good relationship with Tui from their time at West Tigers and I'm looking forward to seeing them play together in Salford shirts.

"I also think Elijah's experience on the world stage will make him a great influence on the rest of our pack, and in particular our younger players."

Director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: "The addition of a world-class talent like Elijah will help elevate the squad as a whole.

"His presence makes our pack look even more imposing going into next season and beyond.

"This signing is a statement of our intent and I am sure will fill our supporters with excitement for his first match in Salford colours."

This signing of Taylor follows hot on the heels of the club's Christmas Day announcement that fellow Kiwi Inu will remain with the Red Devils.