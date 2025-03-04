Salford Red Devils' salary cap restriction reimposed after non-payment of staff and players
Salford Red Devils’ sustainability cap reimposed following non-payment of staff and players ahead of Friday's Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers
Tuesday 4 March 2025 17:13, UK
Salford Red Devils' salary cap restriction has been reimposed following the non-payment of staff and players.
In addition to the existing restrictions on player movements in and out of the Betfred Super League club that were already in place, the Sustainability Cap of £1.2m that was imposed on the club in February, and lifted ahead of their round-two fixture, will be reimposed immediately.
Salford have been asked to update and explain to the RFL's Special Measures Committee and representatives from Rugby League Commercial at a meeting on Wednesday morning the current position regarding non-payment of staff, and how this will be rectified as well as a wider update on the club's financial sustainability.
Players and staff were still waiting to be paid on Friday as a takeover process remains ongoing; the club have suffered heavy defeats while losing their first three games of the season with a combined 156-6 scoreline.
Before their first match of this season, last year's fourth-placed finishers in the league announced a deal had been agreed with a consortium to buy 100 per cent of the club in an agreement that should clear their current debts.
Head coach Paul Rowley had been confident they would be paid on Friday, but that has not transpired with the club placed back under a financial stability cap once again.
With Salford's players still yet to return to full training ahead of the Castleford fixture in protest at non-payment of wages, there must be real doubt that the game can go ahead.
In a statement on Tuesday, the club said: "Salford Red Devils can confirm that the club will be under the restriction of a sustainability cap for this weekend's Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers on Friday March 7.
"This is due to the delay of funding following the takeover with funds currently pending regulatory clearance.
"CEO Chris Irwin and the new ownership will meet with the Special Measures Committee and RL Commercial tomorrow morning. To our fans, we sincerely apologise, we know this is not an easy time to be a Salford Reds fan.
"We apologise to you on behalf of our new ownership who have assured the club that the consortium is working to rectify the financial situation and there will be no further issues. Thank you for your patience and support."
