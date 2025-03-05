Salford Red Devils allowed to name strong squad against Castleford despite salary cap sanction

Salford have been granted dispensation to name an almost full-strength squad for Friday's Betfred Super League trip to Castleford despite being hit with another salary cap sanction this week.

The Rugby Football League reimposed a £1.2m squad limit after the club failed to meet a deadline to deliver its February payroll to players and staff by Tuesday lunchtime.

The ruling raised the prospect of Salford having to play the same youth team line-up that crashed to a record 82-0 defeat at St Helens on the opening day of the Super League season, or being forced to forfeit the game at The Jungle.

Technically Salford are unable to bring in any more players who did not feature in the Challenge Cup game against Midlands Hurricanes last month, but in a meeting on Wednesday the club convinced the RFL to allow them to replace a number of currently injured or suspended players with new ones.

This means Salford can call upon captain Kallum Watkins, half-back Marc Sneyd and veteran Chris Hill in place of the likes of suspended duo Jayden Nikorima and Joe Shorrocks, and sidelined forward Brad Singleton.

Recalling the young players who featured at Saints was not an option, because under RFL rules, players go on the cap after they have played one match, so a repeat of the line-up at the Totally Wicked Stadium would have breached the limit.

As of Wednesday, Salford's players and staff had still not been paid, with the club citing delays in the transfer of funds from overseas.

And there remains a question mark over the viability of the fixture with first-team players also having refused to train up to Wednesday, until their overdue wages cleared.

Speaking shortly before the Salford squad was announced, Castleford head coach Danny McGuire stressed the need for his side to try to block out the ongoing controversy and focus on themselves.

"We're preparing for the best Salford team and we're doing everything possibleto make sure we're in a good position to play well - all the other things are out of my control," said McGuire.

"Salford have got some really good players, and I don't think anyone wants to see the game that happened first up against St Helens.

"I feel for the Salford players and fans, and we all want the game to be successful. But ultimately I can't worry about it. I've got too much going on from day to day to try and make this team competitive."

