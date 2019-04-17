Wakefield extend Kyle Wood's contract until 2021

Kyle Wood rejoined Wakefield from Huddersfield in 2017

Wakefield have extended the contract of hooker Kyle Wood to the end of 2021.

The 29-year-old Wood, who is in his second spell with Trinity, was already under contract to the end of 2020 but coach Chris Chester is delighted to prolong his stay, 24 hours after persuading prop David Fifita to sign a new long-term deal.

Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity Live on

"It's great news that Woody's signed up for the next couple of years," Chester said. "He's been a big part of the squad since I've been here and he's a great bloke to have around.

"He's found his home here at Wakefield and I think it's good business all around. His form this year has been outstanding and I'm looking forward to working with Woody over the next few years."

Wood, who is an ever-present so far this year, said: "I'm really excited for the next few years. I've enjoyed my time here so far. We've got a great squad and we're playing well, so it was a no brainer to sign.

"To keep people like Dave (Fifita) at the club is great and we just want to keep building. The aim is to be playing in semi-final rugby and for myself personally I want to be playing in a Challenge Cup or Grand Final."