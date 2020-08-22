Challenge Cup: David Mead's hat-trick helps Catalans Dragons into quarter-finals

David Mead led the way for Catalans with a hat-trick of tries

David Mead's hat-trick set Catalans Dragons on course for a place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals as they defeated Wakefield Trinity at Hudddersfield's John Smith's Stadium.

The Dragons had been comfortable 58-0 victors when they met Trinity in Super League one week ago, but this encounter proved much more keenly contested.

Nevertheless, Catalans once again had the better of Chris Chester's men as centre Mead led the way with his haul, on the back of some excellent attacking kicks from scrum-half Josh Drinkwater, to set up a last-eight clash with Salford Red Devils.

Catalans' Arthur Mourgue is tackled by Wakefield's Matty Ashurst.

Catalans made the most of an early spell of pressure, scoring the opening try on the back of forcing a goal-line drop-out when Drinkwater stabbed a grubber kick into space behind the Wakefield defensive line for Mead to chase down with six minutes gone.

It took another 18 minutes for the French side to cross the line again though as Trinity showed one or two signs of promise, only to be thwarted by some stern defence.

However, a knock-on by Alex Walker gave the Dragons the ball back in a great position and a smart chip kick early in the tackle count from Drinkwater was seized upon by Fouad Yaha for the winger to dot down on the left.

Great vision from Jacob Miller to spot a gap and race clear led to Wakefield hauling themselves back into the match on 31 minutes though, with half-back partner Ryan Hampshire putting in a grubber which Jay Pitts pounced upon for a converted score.

Things got heated in the second half between Catalans and Wakefield

But a penalty for a high tackle allowed James Maloney, who also kicked five conversions, to add two more points for Catalans and they surged into a 20-6 lead at half time when another kick from Drinkwater was grabbed by Mead for the Papua New Guinea international to score his second.

The 2018 Cup winners made a sluggish start after the break and Wakefield duly seized upon in after Drinkwater put a kick out on the full followed by Benjamin Garcia making a high tackle on Hampshire, who provided the kick which Pitts chased down for his second try on 46 minutes.

Both teams were then temporarily reduced to 12 men nine minutes later when Pitts and Michael McIlorum were shown yellow cards for their part in sparking a brawl and it was during this period the Dragons really stamped their authority on the match.

Benjamin Garcia celebrates his try with Fouad Yaha and David Mead.

First, Garcia burst over from dummy-half moments after that incident and that was followed on the hour by Mead running a superb line to latch onto a pass from Maloney for his third try of the afternoon.

Matt Whitley put the seal on the win for Catalans 11 minutes from the final hooter and although Wakefield rallied in the closing stages with tries from Tinirau Arona and Miller, there was not enough time left for them to overhaul the Dragons' lead.

The Good

James Maloney has won plenty of plaudits for his displays in Super League in 2020 since joining Catalans from Penrith Panthers, but it was his half-back partner who came to the fore in this Cup clash.

Josh Drinkwater attacking kicks led directly to four of the Dragons' tries, either by putting through deftly weighted grubbers into space behind the Wakefield defence, or with some smart chips for David Mead and Fouad Yaha to take in the air.

Josh Drinkwater's kicking was instrumental in Catalans' win

Maloney's kicking in attacking areas caused problems for Trinity as well, while some excellent teamwork in defence, particularly in the first half, allowed Steve McNamara's side to exert pressure and force their opponents into conceding goal-line drop-outs.

The Bad

This was a much-improved display from Wakefield in relation to their capitulation against Catalans in Super League the week before, but it was still a frustrating afternoon for head coach Chris Chester.

Making errors and conceding penalties in dangerous positions, particularly in the first half, allowed the Dragons opportunities to make inroads and they duly seized those to build a lead.

Chester can at least take some solace in the fact his side responded to his questions about their attitude following the heavy loss to the same opponents in a positive manner, although it will not lessen the sting of their Cup exit.

What's next?

Salford are up next for Catalans in the Challenge Cup

Catalans now face Salford Red Devils in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup on the weekend of September 19 and 20, but before then return to Perpignan to prepare for the clash with Wigan Warriors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Super League next Saturday.

Wakefield have an extra day to prepare as they aim to end their winless run since the 2020 resumed against Warrington Wolves next Sunday - a team they beat at Mobile Rocket Stadium back in February.

Meanwhile, the RFL have confirmed one remaining sixth-round tie in the Cup between Hull FC and Castleford Tigers has been re-arranged for Sunday, September 13. The winners face Wigan Warriors the following week.