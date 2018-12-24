Steve Price signs extended Warrington Wolves deal until 2021

Steve Price led Warrington Wolves to two finals in 2018

Warrington head coach Steve Price has agreed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until November 2021.

The Australian left his position of assistant coach at NRL side Cronulla Sharks to take charge of the Wolves from the start of last season.

Price made an immediate impact at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, leading the club to the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final in 2018.

Despite the fact they were beaten by Catalans Dragons at Wembley and Wigan in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, Price remains committed to the club and their future success.

1:22 Warrington's Ben Currie is set for a return after a serious knee injury that kept him out of action for most of last season Warrington's Ben Currie is set for a return after a serious knee injury that kept him out of action for most of last season

"I love being part of Warrington and my wife and kids are happy and settled here," Price told the club's official website.

"It's a fantastic club with great people involved, so I wasn't going anywhere. I came here for a reason, to get that silverware.

"We are building strong relationships with the town's community clubs and I can see young Warrington kids playing a big part in this club's future in the years to come.

"I honestly feel we can make a difference with the strength of our playing group and I'm really looking forward to 2019."