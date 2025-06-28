George Williams confirms he will remain with Warrington Wolves for rest of 2025 season amid NRL interest

George Williams says he will "100 per cent" complete the season with Warrington Wolves - but is unsure if he will still be at the club in 2026 amid interest from the NRL.

Warrington and England skipper Williams previously played in the Australian system with Canberra Raiders across 2020 and 2021 and has been linked with a return.

The ex-Wigan player's contract with Wolves expires at the end of next season and he must decide whether a second stint in the southern hemisphere is "an itch he wants to scratch".

Image: Williams is mulling over whether to return to the NRL after a previous stint with Canberra Raiders

Speaking to Sky Sports after Warrington's 24-10 win at home to Hull FC on Saturday, Williams said: "There has been a lot of talk within the week but there is nothing major to it.

"There is a little bit of interest [from the NRL] and I would be stupid not to listen to it - at 30, it's now or never. I have to think about whether it's an itch I want to scratch

Williams unsure if he will be at Warrington next season

"Warrington have been brilliant and I have been respectful to them and what will be, will be. There are a lot of logistics to sort out but at the minute I am open-minded.

"I am not too sure [if I will be here next season]. I am committed to the team, I am the captain of the club. I will 100 per cent complete this season."

Warrington's victory over Hull came after a run of four defeats in five that severely dented their play-off ambitions, although Saturday's triumph means the Wire are now just three points off the top six.

Williams added: "Our goals from the start of the season have probably lessened now.

"We have not had a great run of games but our goal is top six. We have got to win the majority of our remaining games."

