Hull FC's Sika Manu to retire at end of season

Sika Manu will retire from rugby league at the end of the 2019 season

Hull FC's Sika Manu has announced he will retire from rugby league at the end of the current Super League season.

The 32-year-old joined the Black and Whites in 2016 from Penrith Panthers, and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

He told the club's official website: "It was an extremely hard decision to make because I have had an enjoyable career, especially my time here at Hull, but I feel that the time is right to hang up the boots.

Manu helped Hull win back-to-back Challenge Cups

"It's been an amazing journey with plenty of highs and lows along the way. I feel very lucky that I am able to finish up here at Hull FC."

The second-row has won World Cup, World Club Challenge, NRL Premiership and two Challenge Cups in his career, the latter during his time at Hull.

Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC Live on

He was part of New Zealand's 2008 World Cup-winning team in Australia before switching his allegiance to Tonga in 2013, playing at the last two World Cups and captaining them in the 2017 edition.

Head coach Lee Radford added: "I think he is one of the best signings the club has made in the modern era and it will be sad to see him leave.

"What I like so much about Sika is how he goes about his business. He's one of those sort of players who plays the game on the edge and that's another thing I really admire."