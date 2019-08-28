NRL Talking points: Shaun Wane shows interest in Knights role

Nathan Brown leaves the Knights job with immediate effect

Jenna Brooks has the latest from the NRL as Nathan Brown leaves Newcastle with immediate effect, plus Shaun Wane linked with coaching position.

Brown departs

Nathan Brown will leave Newcastle effective immediately, despite initially planning on staying on until the end of the season.

The developments come after his side lost 46-4 to the Wests Tigers last weekend. A result that all but ends their finals aspirations.

It's believed the former St Helens coach handed his resignation in on Monday, with the club initially rejecting it. However less than 24 hours later the club's management announced Brown would leave immediately.

Brown's assistant Kristian Woolf, who is favourite to replace Justin Holbrook at St Helens, will take charge for the remainder of the season.

Adam O'Brien is expected to be unveiled as the Knights coach for 2020 and beyond.

Wane wants in

Shaun Wane has thrown his hat in the ring for the Knights job

Despite O'Brien being favourite to succeed Brown, Shaun Wane would love to be considered for the position.

Wane, who left Wigan last year, after leading his team to a third Super League title, has been working in a performance role with Scotland rugby union.

The 54-year old has always expressed his interest in coaching in the NRL, and was previously linked with the New Zealand Warriors.

"I've always been a big admirer of the NRL and the Australian game," said Wane.

"I'd very much like to get an opportunity to test myself as a head coach in the NRL. I played with loads of Australian players and I've coached loads of Australian players so the interest has always been huge.

"There's no better challenge than testing yourself in the toughest arena and on a week-to-week basis, that's the NRL.

"I've had success in Super League, now I want to transfer that to the NRL."

While it's unlikely Wane will get the top job, could he be in line for the assistant position?

At the very least the NRL now know Wane is interested in a move Down Under.

Goodbye greats

The 2019 season is the last for a number of star players.

Cooper Cronk, Paul Gallen, Robbie Farah, John Sutton, and Matt Scott, are among a group of experienced players to hang up their boots at the end of the season.

Gallen hangs up his boots after an incredible 18 seasons with the Sharks

The farewells begin in round 24 for Cronk and Gallen, who both play their final regular season games at home this week.

Gallen hangs up his boots after an incredible 18 seasons with the Sharks on Sunday against Canberra - live on Sky Sports.

To honour the forward, his team-mates will wear jerseys with a list of Gallen's achievements alongside an image of the Sharks captain lifting Cronulla's first Premiership trophy.

Cronulla are expecting the fastest sell-out in the clubs history with coach John Morris determined to pay homage to the Sharks most capped player, who has played 345 games for his hometown club.

"He has meant everything to this club over his career. I just hope we can honour it with a big game and good performance.

"Typical Gal, he doesn't want it about him. He just wants to win. As a team we have to dig deep and we've got to with Canberra coming."

Cronk, a five-time Premiership winner, will also be honoured this week at the SCG when the Sydney Roosters host Penrith on Saturday, which is also live on Sky Sports.