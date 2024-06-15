Tony Smith: Former Hull FC boss insists 'drastic' Super League sacking not 'smart step'

Former Hull FC head coach Tony Smith believes he was not given enough time as coach of the Super League side and that the club made a mistake sacking him.

Smith was speaking live on Sky Sports about his departure from the Black and Whites earlier this season when the club were sitting second-bottom of the Super League table, having lost six of their first seven games.

The Australian, who was formerly boss of rivals Hull KR, insists he deserved more time than the 18 months he spent in charge to implement his plan - and was particularly critical of the decision to fire him so early in the season.

"It's a big project. It's time, time [is what] went wrong," Smith said. "Given time and the right sort of resources and support, I don't think we'd be in the situation that they're in at the moment. I really don't.

"It happened and I'm fine with it. I'm totally at ease and there was a change of direction and so me not being there, I'm okay with. However, I don't think it was a smart step or a right step at that time. By all means, change the coach at the end of the season – but let a coach go through that season then make your change."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds and Hull FC pay tribute to Rob Burrow with a minute's applause ahead of the Rhinos' first fixture since his death

Smith also admitted, that although he accepts what happened, he was taken aback by the abrupt nature of the decision.

"Yeah, it was surprising. It was a drastic change of direction but I understand after the announcements that came out a few days later, [I] totally get it, totally get it, because it's a change in direction in terms of where the leadership was going."

Smith admits Myler partnership would not have worked

Image: Smith left his role with Hull FC sitting 11th in the Super League table back in April

Hull FC brought in Richie Myler as director of rugby soon after Smith's departure and the straight-talking Australian, although he had a good relationship with him previously, does not believe the pair would have been a good fit together with the club.

Smith also confirmed he was never consulted by Hull FC about potentially working with Myler and that he does think there may be some future investment into the club, as has been speculated.

"Yeah, I would think so. I don't know all the facts and ins and outs but I would imagine so," he said. "Even that direction change, you know, Rich was a player I coached and had some time for many years ago. However, I'm not sure that we would have been the right sort of partnership to get these guys to where they need to be and this club to get where they need to be."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.