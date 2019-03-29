Leeds Rhinos offer trial to Wellington Albert following Widnes exit

Wellington Albert was made redundant by Widnes in February

Papua New Guinea international Wellington Albert has been offered a month's trial with Leeds following his departure from Widnes.

The 24-year-old prop joined the Vikings from PNG Hunters ahead of the 2018 season but could not help prevent them being relegated from Super League and was one of three players made redundant when the club went into administration in February.

Centre Krisnan Inu secured a return to Super League on Wednesday when he joined Salford and Albert, who made 12 appearances in his debut season with the Vikings, is hoping to clinch a contract with the Rhinos.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We are happy to give Wellington an opportunity to train with us.

"He has found himself without a club through no fault of his own and we are without a number of first-choice forwards at present.

"There is no formal commitment from either party at this stage. Wellington would be free to join another club at any point."

Albert, who has competed in the last two World Cups in 2013 and 2017, played in the NRL for Penrith Panthers before joining PNG Hunters in 2017.