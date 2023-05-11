Rohan Smith: Wigan Warriors a crucial game in Leeds Rhinos' season

Rohan Smith believes that "results will come" for his Leeds Rhinos side after a disappointing opening to the season

Rohan Smith said Leeds' game with Wigan Warriors on Friday is an "important" moment in their season after a mixed run of form.

The Rhinos have lost seven of their opening 11 matches and will head to the DW stadium on the back of losses to the Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils in recent weeks.

They will also face a Wigan side looking to bounce back after a close loss to Hull FC, making their task even harder.

However, Smith is continuing to see the positives in the way his side is playing and is standing firm in the belief that "results will come", hoping that a big visit to Wigan is the first.

"I thought there was a lot of positive stuff, particularly in attack team-wise. We played well together," said Smith.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils. Highlights from the Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils.

"It was the retaining position in and around the contact that was the biggest factor to that.

"We defended really well, we conceded two when down to 12, but aside from that I thought we defended strongly and it was a good quality game all around.

"Wigan have been one of the standout teams. They have had a quality start to the season and they are well coached and have a good roster.

"They are playing with some level of confidence and they will want to bounce back from last week's result.

"We have got to play well and the priority has to be all in this week.

"It is an important game for our season, a really important game.

"We have been in all the games which is a good starting point."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Hull FC's clash with the Wigan Warriors in the Super League. Highlights of Hull FC's clash with the Wigan Warriors in the Super League.

Despite his optimism, Smith has conceded that his side are not at the "level" they should be at this point in the season.

"It isn't where we want to be for sure, but the majority of our games could have gone either way," he added.

"We are not far away from getting results but we are still a way away from playing the level we think we can.

"We are treating each week like a big game, which it is.

"I have a belief in this group of players and feel we are not far away from playing well but clearly we need to get some results on the board while also improving and playing better for longer periods as well."

Live Betfred Super League Live on

Leeds Rhinos 21-man squad: Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad: Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies, Ethan Havard, Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Iain Thornley, Brad O'Neill, Abbas Miski, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Ryan Hampshire.