Huddersfield Giants sign England prospect Oliver Wilson

Oliver Wilson will be playing his rugby at the John Smith's Stadium until 2023

Huddersfield Giants have signed England academy forward Oliver Wilson from Bradford Bulls for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has been given a full-time contract that will keep him at the Giants until 2023.

The prop was also part of the England Academy Test series squad that faced Argentina in late 2018.

The deal also sees back rower Colton Roche head the other way on a season-long loan. Roche returns to the Bulls after spending the 2017 season there on loan, making 25 appearances.

Huddersfield's managing director Richard Thewlis expressed his desire to bring Wilson to the John Smith's Stadium on the club's website.

He said: "I asked our academy staff to identify the best players in the positions that we as a club were looking to strengthen and Oliver was their stand-out pick.

"We have monitored his progress now for a considerable period to the point where we felt the time was now right to make the investment in his development as a home-grown English player who we hope to ultimately become both a Giants Super League regular and full international."

The switch mirrors that of 20-year-old Reiss Butterworth, who moved to the Giants from the Bulls in October but is yet to make his Giants debut.

Likewise, Wilson is being looked at as an option for the future, however, Thewis has not dismissed the possibility of him featuring this year.

He added: "Oliver knows his path to the top is a tough one but - as we've shown as a club - we are putting faith in the younger side of our squad and, whilst he will certainly bolster our academy side this year, he should also have the goal of a Super League debut to strive for."