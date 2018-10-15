Wigan duo Thomas Leuluai and Sam Tomkins handed one-match bans

The Grand Final was Sam Tomkins' last match for the Warriors as he prepares to take up a three-year contract with Catalans Dragons

Wigan duo Thomas Leuluai and Sam Tomkins have both been handed one-match penalty notices for foul play in the Grand Final.

Tomkins was given a lecture by referee Robert Hicks for using his knees in a tackle on Warrington hooker Daryl Clark, but it was deemed a grade B offence by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.

It was Tomkins' last match for the Warriors as he prepares to take up a three-year contract with Catalans Dragons.

1:55 Highlights from the 2018 Grand Final as Wigan and Warrington clash at Old Trafford Highlights from the 2018 Grand Final as Wigan and Warrington clash at Old Trafford

Leuluai was judged to have made a grade B dangerous tackle in the match, which Wigan won 12-4.

Both players will be able to serve the bans in their club's pre-season friendlies.