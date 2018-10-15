Wigan duo Thomas Leuluai and Sam Tomkins handed one-match bans
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 15/10/18 1:04pm
Wigan duo Thomas Leuluai and Sam Tomkins have both been handed one-match penalty notices for foul play in the Grand Final.
Tomkins was given a lecture by referee Robert Hicks for using his knees in a tackle on Warrington hooker Daryl Clark, but it was deemed a grade B offence by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.
It was Tomkins' last match for the Warriors as he prepares to take up a three-year contract with Catalans Dragons.
Leuluai was judged to have made a grade B dangerous tackle in the match, which Wigan won 12-4.
Both players will be able to serve the bans in their club's pre-season friendlies.