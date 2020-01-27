Ireland prop Liam Byrne commits future to Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors open up Super League 2020 at home against Warrington Wolves

Wigan have handed 20-year-old prop forward Liam Byrne a new four-year contract which will ensure he remains at the DW Stadium at least until the end of 2023.

Byrne, a member of the Ireland team that qualified for the 2021 World Cup, broke into the Warriors' Super League team last February and demonstrated his potential by making 14 first-team appearances.

Wigan coach Adrian Lam said: "Liam is showing real promise and we were very pleased with how well he equipped himself last season.

"He's an imposing young man, tough and has an extremely impressive work-ethic which we believe will put him in good stead for the years ahead."

Wigan play the opening match of the new Super League season live on Sky Sports on Thursday evening at home against Warrington Wolves.