Hull KR captain Shaun Lunt hospitalised with infection

Hull KR captain Shaun Lunt has been hospitalised with a serious infection and is undergoing treatment that will rule him out for the rest of the season.

The Super League club announced Lunt, 31, was taken to hospital on Thursday to be treated and will undergo further tests with the support of the club's medical staff and player welfare manager.

The infection will rule the former England hooker out of Sunday's Super 8s Qualifiers clash with Widnes at KCOM Craven Park and next week's Million Pound Game - should they get that far.

Hull KR said in a statement: "Everybody connected to Hull KR wishes Shaun all the best for a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming him back for pre-season training in November."

Lunt, who was a member of Leeds' Grand Final-winning team in 2012 and played for England during his time at Huddersfield, has made just 16 appearances this season after struggling with shoulder and knee problems throughout the year.