Hull KR head coach Tony Smith self-isolating and to miss next three Super League matches

Tony Smith will be replaced by assistant coach David Hodgson

Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Tony Smith will miss their next three games because he is self-isolating after he came into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Rovers said Thursday's Super League match against Castleford Tigers, live on Sky Sports, will go ahead as scheduled, with assistant coach David Hodgson taking charge.

The club added the playing group were informed this morning and will continue to prepare for the game as normal, with Smith also unavailable for the fixtures against Wakefield Trinity and the derby with Hull FC.

Castleford Tigers vs Hull K R Live on

A club statement read: "Hull Kingston Rovers can confirm that following contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Tony Smith is following Government guidance and self-isolating for the next 14 days.

"The players were informed this morning and will continue to prepare for this evening's game as normal.

"Assistant coach David Hodgson will be taking control of all first team coaching affairs until Tony returns to work."

Hull KR sit second from bottom in the Super League, with six games left in the disrupted season.