Super League Grand Final: Elliot Minchella ready to 'right some wrongs' as Hull KR prepare to face Wigan Warriors

Following Hull KR's heartbreaking defeat to Wigan in last year's Grand Final, Robins captain Elliot Minchella is ready to rewrite the club's story this weekend and create history by winning the treble.

Hull KR have been the definition of consistent this season, winning the League Leaders' Shield and the Challenge Cup while carving their way to yet another Grand Final.

But three-peat hopefuls Wigan come into the game with winning experience at Old Trafford and lessons learned from this season's losses as they attempt a feat that only two clubs have previously achieved.

Image: This is just the second time Hull KR have reached the Grand Final

"When we walked off the field last year and watched the other team lift the trophy, that was really hard to watch," Minchella said.

"But you have to take learnings from it and inspiration, motivation and that's the reality. I think we've had a good year so far and we want to right some wrongs from last season.

"[The prospect of the treble has] motivated us a lot. It's new territory for us as a club but something we're embracing and we want to do it.

"We want to make history as a group of players but also for the community. We saw the effect that winning the Challenge Cup had on the community and the joy and the emotion that that brought and we want to do it again.

"We want to give those people all that, all those feelings again."

As a kid, Minchella dreamt of walking out of the tunnel at Old Trafford and on Saturday he will be doing so as captain, carrying the pressure of a thirst for history with him.

Having reflected on last year's loss, Hull KR know what they need to do, and for Minchella the solution is simple, yet pulling it off will be tough.

"[We need to] concentrate for 80 minutes," he said. "Moments decide big games and the way to nullify moments is to concentrate.

"It's really easy to say that but it's doing it when you're under fatigue 50-60 minutes into the game and you're in pain, everything's hurting and your lungs are burning but then still having the concentration within your mind.

"Whichever team does that the best for the longest period will win the game and that's rugby league."

Image: Willie Peters is said to have transformed the club since his time as head coach at Hull KR

Peters keen to focus on the positives

Head coach Willie Peters has also been keen for his squad to take the lessons from last year rather than dwell on the outcome.

Peters, who as a player served a short stint at Wigan before retiring at 26 due to injury, has "transformed" Hull KR according Great Britain half-back Leon Pryce, and a win on Saturday would solidify that opinion.

"We've looked back at it [last year's game footage], but not this week, we looked at it first day back, to be honest," Peters said.

"It was down to a moment, just a couple of moments in that game. So we've already identified where we need to improve and how we need to get better, and we've rectified that throughout the year.

"But also, it's about looking at what they've done well throughout the year. I don't want to bring a negative emotion attached to last year, and that's the important thing.

"When you do that, you do get that negative emotion and you're not going out as we've been which is the most consistent team so far this season.

"I want us to grab hold of that instead of holding on to what we lost last year."

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 11, live on Sky Sports.

The match kicks off at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.