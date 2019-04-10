Castleford Tigers News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • On Sky TV
  • Boots 'N' All
  • Sky Bet
More from Rugby League

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell given suspended fine of £5,000

Last Updated: 10/04/19 4:43pm

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell has been given a suspended fine for entering the field of play during his team's 42-12 Betfred Super League defeat at home to St Helens in March.

The Rugby Football League imposed a fine of £5,000 for a breach of its operational rules but suspended it until the end of the season after receiving an assurance that it will not happen again.

Also See:

A spokesman said the league also took into account the club's approach and assistance with the matter.

Powell stormed across the field during a break in play towards the end of the first half and clearly vented his anger at the performance of some of his players.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK