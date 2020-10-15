Danny Orr: Castleford assistant coach to leave Tigers at end of season

Danny Orr will be leaving Castleford at the end of the current campaign

Danny Orr will leave his role of assistant coach with Castleford at the end of the season to pursue new opportunities, the Super League club have announced.

Orr made over 200 appearances in two spells for the Tigers from 1997-2003 and 2011-12 and joined the coaching staff in 2013, initially as assistant to Ian Millward.

He then had a brief spell as head coach before the arrival of Daryl Powell later that year.

Orr said: "It's been a very tough decision to make but one I feel that I have to do at this stage of my coaching career."

Powell said: "Danny has been a phenomenal servant for Castleford Tigers as a player and as a coach and has been a massive support to me over the last seven years in my time at the club.

"Danny will be with us for the remainder of this season and I know he will continue to help drive our standards of performance.

"I respect his decision to want to advance his coaching career as we move into 2021 and I wish him all the best."