Castleford Tigers: Two further games off after four more positive COVID-19 tests

Castleford Tigers are without three consecutive game because of the coronavirus pandemic

Castleford's next two fixtures have been cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the Betfred Super League.

The Tigers' game against Huddersfield last Friday was called off after 13 players tested positive for Covid-19 and their fixtures against Leeds on Friday and Salford next Monday have also gone after four more players contracted the virus.

A decision has yet to made on Castleford's Round 22 fixture against Wakefield Trinity, with two further rounds of testing to be carried out this week.

After the latest positive results, the Rugby Football League's Multiple Cases Group has extended the shutdown of the club.

The RFL said last Thursday that 15 players had tested positive for Covid-19 in last week's testing with all but two coming from Castleford.

The governing body added there were 502 negative results from the 517 tests carried out at 10 of the 11 Betfred Super League clubs.

Castleford are currently third from bottom of the Super League table with 12 points from their 16 games.

Catalans clear to face Salford on Monday

Catalans Dragons will resume their Super League campaign against Salford on Monday after receiving a coronavirus all-clear.

The French club's last two fixtures, against Hull and Warrington, were cancelled after they reported a series of positive Covid-19 tests.

But a statement from the club on Saturday read: "Catalans Dragons have received the results of yesterday's (Friday's) round of squad testing for Covid-19 and all are negative.

"It means the Dragons will play against Salford on Monday at the AJ Bell Stadium."