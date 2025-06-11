Super League: Exclusive Sky Sports picks for Rounds 18 and 19 in July confirmed with games at Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens

Sky Sports' exclusive Super League fixtures for Rounds 18 and 19 in July have been confirmed, with fixtures at Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Catalans Dragons selected.

The exclusive Sky Sports picks have now been confirmed up to Round 19 in mid-July - with the battle for play-off places set to heat up through the summer.

Before that, Sky Sports will focus on how the Challenge Cup finalists respond to their contrasting Wembley fortunes in the exclusive selections for this weekend's Round 14 fixtures in the Super League.

Round 14 coverage kicks off on Friday night with the new Challenge Cup holders Hull KR returning home to Sewell Group Craven Park where they are guaranteed a passionate welcome for the visit of Catalans Dragons.

The following evening (5.30pm kick-off), Warrington Wolves will be aiming to bounce back from their bitter Wembley disappointment, although that promises to be a tough task as they travel to AMT Headingley to face Brad Arthur's in-form Leeds Rhinos.

Hull KR and Leeds feature again in the Round 15 exclusive picks, as the Robins travel to Castleford Tigers on Thursday June 19, and the Rhinos face St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday June 20.

The exclusive picks in Round 16 revert to Friday and Saturday, with Leigh Leopards' trip to Leeds on June 27 and Warrington hosting Hull FC on Saturday June 28 (5.30pm kick-off).

The first exclusive pick in July is the season's third 'Battle of the Borough' between Leigh and Wigan on Friday 4, with the honours currently even at 1-1.

That is followed by a mouthwatering Sunday afternoon match between Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos on July 5 (3pm kick-off), which seems sure to be another sell-out at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Round 18 sees another Thursday night exclusive pick between Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity at the MKM Stadium, followed by a double-header at Headingley on Friday July 11 as Leeds Rhinos face St Helens in men's and women's fixtures.

Then in Round 19, Sky Sports have selected St Helens versus Leigh Leopards on Thursday July 17, followed by a Saturday night match from the south of France as Catalans host Hull KR on July 19.

Sky Sports will continue to show all six fixtures from each round of the Super League, with the other four matches in each round available on SkySports+.

Sky Sports exclusive Super League picks, Rounds 14-19

Round 14

Friday June 13 - Hull KR vs Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Saturday June 14 - Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves (5.30pm)

Round 15

Thursday June 19 - Castleford vs Hull KR (8pm)

Friday June 20 - St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Round 16

Friday June 27 - Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Saturday June 28 - Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC (530pm)

Round 17

Friday July 4 - Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Sunday July 6 - Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos (3pm)

Round 18

Thursday 10 July - Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

Friday 11 July - Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (8pm)

Round 19

Thursday 17 July - St Helens vs Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Saturday 19 July - Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR (6pm UK)

What's next?

Week 14 of the Super League season begins on Friday June 13, with Hull KR hosting Catalans Dragons on Sky Sports Action (8pm) and Hull FC facing Castleford Tigers on Sky Sports+ (8pm).

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button