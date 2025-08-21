Ryan Carr: Castleford Tigers announce Australian as new head coach from 2026 Super League season

Castleford Tigers have announced Australian Ryan Carr as their new head coach from the 2026 Super League season.

The 37-year-old is currently serving as an assistant coach to Shane Flanagan at NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons in Australia, but will officially join the Tigers ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Carr has signed a three-year deal and succeeds Danny McGuire, who was sacked in July, with Castleford Tigers' head of rugby Chris Chester continuing to serve as interim head coach until then.

"It's an exciting opportunity, it's a proud, historic club and I'm aware of where the club's been, where it came from and where it's going," Carr said. "I feel a lot of excitement on the direction that the club is heading in the near future.

"It deserves to be better than where it is, and that's where we need to take it. I feel the opportunity, and the room for growth is really fast at the club - I'm excited to get started."

Carr previously coached in England for Championship side Featherstone Rovers for the 2019 campaign, where the team finished in fifth place before losing to Toronto Wolfpack in the Million Pound Game.

He was also previously part of the Leeds Rhinos coaching staff and also held roles at NRL side Parramatta Eels under current Rhinos boss Brad Arthur.

Chester, who has been overseeing the appointment process, added: "He [Carr] is a highly thought about coach who has a great knowledge of the game and a great work ethic.

"I can't wait to start to work with Ryan to make sure we get the Castleford Club where it needs to be."

Carr spent the backend of 2023 at the Dragons as the club's interim head coach before returning to his assistant coach role over the past two seasons.

Speaking about his NRL departure, Dragons head coach Flanagan said: "I have very much enjoyed working with Ryan over the past two seasons.

"He's a smart coach and a good person and he has been an asset for our club. I want to wish him all the best as he continues on his coaching journey."

