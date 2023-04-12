Jodie Cunningham named as new England Women captain ahead of mid-season Test against France

Jodie Cunningham has been named as new England Women's captain

Jodie Cunningham has been named as the new England Women's captain ahead of the upcoming mid-season international against France.

The St Helens back row has been a mainstay of the England team since making her debut in 2009 against the French and was part of the squad which reached the semi-finals of last year's Rugby League World Cup.

Cunningham takes over the captaincy from her Saints clubmate Emily Rudge and is set to lead the national team out for the first time on Saturday, April 29 when they face France at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium as part of a double-header with the men, live on Sky Sports.

"It is a huge honour to have been named as England Women's captain," Cunningham said. "It feels like the pinnacle for me as a player - from first picking up a ball at high school to going on to be named as captain of my country.

"There are some fantastic leaders in the squad, including Emily Rudge who has been a terrific captain over the past five years and will no doubt continue to support me in my new role.

"We have a squad that is getting stronger by the year and as we now enter the next cycle of international rugby league our focus has quickly shifted to the next World Cup in France in 2025. I cannot wait to lead England out for the first time later this month against France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium."

In total, Cunningham has earned 28 caps for England since making her debut and featured in the 2013 and 2017 World Cups along with last year's tournament on home soil.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Helens' Jodie Cunningham says they're looking to play every game this year like it is a final to get themselves in the mix for trophies. St Helens' Jodie Cunningham says they're looking to play every game this year like it is a final to get themselves in the mix for trophies.

Domestically, the 31-year-old led St Helens to an unprecedented Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final, League Leaders' Shield and Betfred Women's Challenge Cup treble back in 2021 and scored a crucial try as Saints retained the Challenge Cup at Elland Road last year.

"For several years now Jodie has shown what a strong leader she is, captaining St Helens to multiple trophies as well as being one of the most experienced players within the international set-up," recently-appointed England Women's head coach Stu Barrow said.

"She consistently displays all the attributes of a great captain both on and off the field and I feel she is the right person to lead us forward to the next World Cup.

"We have several senior players included in the squad that I think form a great leadership group, and will help nurture and guide some of the younger players coming into the side.

Jodie Cunningham helped St Helens retain the Women's Challenge Cup in 2022

"Our attention is now solely on the France game at the end of this month and hopefully we see a strong crowd come out in support at Warrington."

England Women national performance squad

Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Chloe Billington (Featherstone Rovers), Leah Burke (St Helens), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens, captain), Hollie-Mae Dodd (York Valkyrie), Grace Field (York Valkyrie), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds Rhinos), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Tara Jones (St Helens), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach (York Valkyrie), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Tamzin Renouf (York Valkyrie), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Tara Stanley (York Valkyrie), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Olivia Wood (York Valkyrie).

Watch the international double-header as England's men and women take on their counterparts from France at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, April 29 live on Sky Sports. Stream on NOW TV.