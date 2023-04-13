Shaun Wane unveils new-look England squad ahead of France clash

Shaun Wane has named his 40-player squad ahead of England's match against France

Shaun Wane has turned his focus to the future after naming a new-look 40-player England Men's squad ahead of the mid-season international against France later this month.

Drawn from eight Super League clubs, head coach Wane's squad includes a total of 21 players who are previously uncapped for England - 13 of whom have previously been involved with the England Knights team.

However, seven of England's Rugby League World Cup squad are omitted. They include captain Sam Tomkins, who will retire at the end of 2023, and Wigan Warriors prop Mike Cooper, set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

"I have selected a very young extended squad this time around and that is very much with the 2025 World Cup in France in mind," Wane, who is without any English players in the NRL for the upcoming mid-season international, said.

"There are still several experienced players within the squad who featured in last year's World Cup, and others who could come back in.

"I am hoping the more experienced cohort help those younger players adapt and thrive in an international camp which will be very demanding."

Warrington Wolves have eight players included in an extended 40-player England squad as preparations begin for the 2023 international campaign, which starts against France on April 29.

The Wolves are currently unbeaten at the top of the Betfred Super League, with a 100 per cent record of eight straight wins from their opening games to sit four points clear of Wigan Warriors.

Current Man of Steel leader George Williams is one of eight Warrington players included, while Josh Thewlis, Matty Nicholson and Danny Walker are all selected after featuring for Knights last season.

Also promoted from the Knights set-up are Hull Kingston Rovers duo Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten, along with Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) and Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils).

Catalans winger Tom Johnstone is recalled to the side after his excellent try-scoring form, while Wigan wide player Liam Marshall is in line to feature after being called up too. Half-back Jordan Abdull is included again as well after some impressive displays for Hull KR.

England's men's and women's teams will return to action for the first time since last year's World Cup, and will face France in a double-header at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium, with both matches live on Sky Sports.

England Men's 40-player squad

Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils), Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Lewis Dodd (St Helens), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors), Mark Percival (St Helens), Will Pryce (Huddersfield Giants), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants).