Barrie McDermott: An England team capable of ending 55 years of Ashes hurt against Australia

With the exciting news that England will take on Australia in a three-match Ashes series this Autumn, Sky Sports Rugby League's Barrie McDermott picks who he thinks, right now, would get the call-up...

England have announced they will be playing Australia for the first time since 2003, with Test matches between the two nations in London, Liverpool and Leeds.

Wembley is always an iconic start, we have a new and exciting stadium in Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock, and Headingley in Leeds.

I was lucky enough to play in the last home Ashes series against Australia and played in three in total.

In the future, would I like to see it be Great Britain in these series? Definitely, but I just know this Ashes is going to be a spectacle.

If I was picking a team to beat Australia right now, this would be my squad. The backs are all about intelligence and skill, while the forwards and bench bring pure heart, passion, and controlled aggression - everything you need to take down the Aussies.

Barrie's England XIII to face Australia

1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

The puppet master. Sees the game two steps ahead, makes the right call every time, and turns half-chances into tries.

2. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Out-and-out gas but with real rugby intelligence. Knows when to pop up, when to back himself, and how to finish under pressure.

3. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Reads the game superbly. Knows when to straighten, when to give, and rarely makes a poor defensive decision.

4. Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

The complete modern centre. Big, quick, but also a thinker - knows when to engage, when to offload, and how to manipulate defenders.

5. Dom Young (Sydney Roosters)

Speed and power, but more than just a finisher. Puts himself in the right spots, makes smart defensive reads, and always a threat.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Plays like he's got eyes in the back of his head. Instinctive, unpredictable, and loves pulling the strings under pressure.

7. George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

The captain and chief organiser. Knows when to slow it, when to go, and how to expose the opposition's weaknesses. Calm, clever, and a game-winner.

8. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

No-nonsense, chest-out, lead-from-the-front mentality. Will not take a backward step, ever.

9. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Graft, guts, and pure desire. If there's a loose ball, he's diving on it. If there's a tired defender, he's straight at him.

10. Matty Lees (St Helens)

Built for the tough stuff. Doesn't need the limelight, just wants to smash people and do his job.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Young, fearless, and hungry. No respect for reputations - just wants to run hard and hit harder.

12. Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights)

A workhorse with flair. Big minutes, big tackles, and when the game's on the line, he's still going full throttle.

13. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

The ultimate competitor. Will put his body on the line every single time. He's got that fire - the bloke you want in the trenches.

Interchanges

14. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Would run through a brick wall for his team. Brings intensity, aggression, and refuses to lose a battle.

15. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Smart, fiery, and always in the contest. Can cover multiple roles and thrives when the game gets tough.

16. Mikolai Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Pure engine. Gets off the line fast, bends the opposition, and keeps going when others are out on their feet.

17. Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders)

The heartbeat of the team. First in the line of defence, last to leave the fight. Tackles like his life depends on it.

'England to beat Australia at their own game'

To beat Australia you need to out-think, outwork and outplay them. England need to create chances, make the right decisions, and finish ruthlessly.

The pack will need to win the battle through sheer perseverance, passion, and controlled aggression. They need to refuse to be bullied, keep turning up for each other, and take the Aussies into deep waters.

This team doesn't just need to compete - it needs to go after them, break them down. You've got to play Australia with intensity and discipline. England wouldn't just stand up to Australia - they'd beat them at their own game.

Rugby League Ashes Series 2025

First Test: Saturday, October 25 - Wembley Stadium, London

Second Test: Saturday, November 1 - Everton Stadium, Liverpool

Third Test: Saturday November 8 - Headingley Stadium, Leeds

