Challenge Cup - Warrington 20-12 St Helens: Wolves into semi-finals after thrilling victory over rivals Saints

Warrington set up a Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final clash with Leigh after a thrilling 20-12 victory over local rivals St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

In a pulsating quarter-final contest the Wolves held a slender two-point lead 10 minutes from time when captain George Williams went 75 metres up the pitch for the match-winning try, which Marc Sneyd converted to open up an eight-point advantage.

Matt Dufty and Ben Currie also crossed for the home side with Sneyd landing four goals.

The win made it six consecutive victories against the Saints for Sam Burgess' side and leaves them just 80 minutes away from a return to Wembley as they look to go one better after last season's cup final defeat by Wigan.

Saints played their full part in an entertaining contest and replied through tries by Tristan Sailor and Daryl Clark, both converted by Jon Bennison.

Image: Tristan Sailor of St Helens celebrates after scoring a try

As expected it was a ferocious start to the tie, with the visitors dominating field position and applying pressure but failing to register any early points, while Wolves prop Paul Vaughan was forced from the field with a dislocated finger.

It was the home side who opened the scoring after 16 minutes when a superb inside pass from Williams sent the supporting Dufty over to the right of the posts for the opening try which Sneyd converted.

Ferocious defence from both sides continued to be the order of the day, with Saints forwards Sironen and Jake Wingfield both forced from the action for HIAs.

Jonny Lomax almost pulled Saints level when he followed up his own kick but just failed to ground the ball before it went dead.

Image: Matty Ashton of Warrington celebrates the win

But three minutes before half-time another Lomax kick this time did the trick as Sailor followed up to touch down and Bennison converted to send the sides in level at 6-6.

Warrington regained the lead eight minutes after the restart when Sneyd booted over a penalty after Saints were adjudged offside. It came after a thrilling 70-metre run by Ashton who was denied by Jack Welsby's try-saving tackle.

Saints almost produced an immediate response but Joe Batchelor lost possession as he looked to ground the ball and as play ebbed and flowed from end to end, Ashton had an effort ruled out for a forward pass.

A Sneyd kick bounced perfectly for Currie on 55 minutes to score, which Sneyd converted to stretch the lead to 14-6 but Saints hit back immediately when Clark scored and Bennison converted to cut the lead to two points.

In a breathless finale it was Williams' superb long-range effort which saw the Wolves progress to the last four.

Burgess hails Williams for 'dragging' Warrington into semi-finals

Warrington coach Sam Burgess praised the contribution of captain George Williams following their quarter-final win over St Helens.

"George broke the game open at the end with some off-the-cuff stuff to get round one of their players (Curtis Sironen), who is not a natural centre which he exploited, and that is probably the difference in the end," Burgess said.

"I didn't expect the break because it hadn't been that kind of game but when he got in the clear it was a good moment which sealed the game.

"He's such a talented player, he's constantly in the game because he competes for everything and he had some lovely touches today.

"The ball back inside for Dufty was just a couple of blokes having fun out there, he took his try really well and his execution on his kicks was very good.

"He made some good decisions in the game and probably dragged us home."

"It was a tough game and Saints did it tough with some HIAs and players who didn't finish the game but I thought we were tough when we needed to be and turned up for one another when we needed to," Burgess added.

"It was a good contest which is we what were expecting and I just need to commend the spirit in our group.

"It was a good team effort as a group who were connected and the hunger was there defensively so everyone contributed."

St Helens coach Paul Wellens was proud of his side's efforts, saying: "We had two second-rowers in the centres and middle units in the back row so I'm really proud of the players how they handled that disruption.

"But obviously the overriding feeling is disappointment of not making it through to the semi-finals.

"I still thought we could go on and win it when we got back to 14-12 but too many times when we were in good field position we did something to ourselves - little things like errors off the play the ball - which shifted the momentum of the game."

Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final draw

Hull KR vs Catalans Dragons

Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards

*ties to be played on May 10/11

