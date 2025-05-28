Wigan Warriors look 'unstoppable' in bid to deny Hull KR Super League glory again, says Jon Wilkin

Wigan Warriors are threatening to become "unstoppable" as they look to beat Hull KR to Betfred Super League glory, believes Jon Wilkin.

Matt Peet's Wigan side sit just two points behind table-topping Hull KR after Saturday's 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons when Jai Field scored his league-best 13th try of the campaign.

Wigan lurk as back-to-back defending champions after overcoming Hull KR 9-2 in last season's Grand Final, with the two now embroiled in another battle at the top.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors

"Wigan are dripped in quality, it will annoy them I'd imagine the way Hull KR are being spoken about as a champion team, when Wigan have won everything," Wilkin told Sky Sports News.

"Bevan French and Jake Wardle and the likes are used to winning trophies, it's what they do.

"Mikey Lewis on our podcast said Bevan French is better than him because he's been to big games and won big games.

"That's the difference between Wigan and Hull KR, there's nothing to pick between them on the day, when they both play their best it's such a tight game.

"Worryingly for the rest of the competition, Wigan out of the Challenge Cup means they are really focused on the Super League, how scary is that. They almost look unstoppable at times."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wilkin discusses the importance of a London Super League side for rugby league in the northern hemisphere

Hull KR have lost just once in Super League so far this season as the Robins seek their first league title since the 1984-85 campaign.

"It's been a long time for Hull KR, I think everybody has been delighted with how the club has developed, they sell out all their home games, their tickets are in high demand," Wilkin added.

"Their performances have been incredibly consistent, their only blemish being the Round Seven loss to Wigan.

"The question is, translating that form into trophies, I don't think anybody at Hull KR is escaping the fact you can play well for a full year and not win anything, in sport you have to win.

"I sense they are a champion team and have all the trademarks to go on and be successful, not just this year but for years to come.

"It's built on dogged, determined defence. It's been a great start, but they need to win something."

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.