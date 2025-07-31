Salford 12-74 Hull KR: Robins claim record Super League victory over beleaguered Red Devils

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and Hull KR Highlights of the Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and Hull KR

Joe Burgess scored four of Hull KR's 14 tries in a 74-12 rout of troubled Salford as the leaders recorded their biggest win of the Super League era.

All of Burgess' tries came from the left boot of reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis who set up eight tries in all and also scored one himself. Tom Davies, Rhyse Martin and Jez Litten scored two each with Jack Broadbent, Sauaso Sue, and Arthur Mourgue getting the others.

Justin Sangare and Charlie Glover replied for Salford but another makeshift side was well overrun.

Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley confirmed that players had been paid but the impact of the financial saga enveloping the club continues apace.

"I'm bored of it. I'm sick of it," Rowley said. "We just want to compete, don't we? We're sad at the situation. We're sad for everybody. We're sad for the sport. We don't want to be in this position and not competing and performing in the way that we should be.

"There's a lot of players - I don't mind saying it - that that really shouldn't be on this platform. They've been exposed to things that they probably shouldn't be, so it's tough lessons.

"Our boys, as always, were brave. But you know, we're up against a team that's far too experienced and good and physically good and beat us on every level. That's not a slur on the character of our players whatsoever, it's just a mismatch - that we all know it is - we've got to say it and that's the truth of the matter."

Salford's predicament has not improved from the start of the season. Chris Hill and Joe Shorrocks were among some noticeable absentees from the 21-man squad named in midweek as Rowley was again forced to name an inexperienced side not ready for this level of competition.

"The team I had at 9am changed by 10am and then 11am, 12pm and 1pm so I decided just to rock up and see who's playing," he added. "It's been a busy day with a lot of changes."

Hull KR coach Willie Peters admitted he feels sorry for those involved in the situation at Salford and admitted that the record victory feels somewhat hollow given the Red Devils' predicament.

"I think it's a sad situation we're in, more so for Salford," said Peters. "It's not good for anyone. It's on TV, we're trying to get new audiences and that doesn't help anyone. It doesn't help Paul Rowley and the players so it's sort of a weird feeling.

"Every game is hard to win so you want to enjoy it but it's sort of an empty feeling because of the situation that people are in. I think others need to be made accountable. I feel for a lot of people, especially those fans who pay every week to come and watch their team play."

How Hull KR eased to victory

Rovers wobbled earlier this month with defeats to Leeds and Leigh before a win over Catalans Dragons but, refreshed after a weekend off, they needed only 70 seconds to score their first try as Davies too easily burst through the Salford line.

Two minutes later, Burgess raced down the left before laying it off for Broadbent to cross. With 10 minutes gone, Sue had the power to get over the line despite the best efforts of Jack Ormondroyd.

It was already out of hand for this young and inexperienced Salford side but mistakes crept into the Hull KR game and they were able to take advantage of a couple of penalties to get themselves on the board when Sangare bulldozed his way over for his first Salford try.

Rovers lost Tyrone May to a yellow card for dissent as tempers frayed on both sides, but the visitors regathered themselves to score their fourth try on the half-hour mark, with Lewis' chip gathered by Burgess for a simple finish.

It would be the first of four tries in 10 minutes. Martin charged under the posts despite protests from Salford fans that Lewis' pass to the Papua New Guinea international was forward. Martin converted himself, taking over from Mourgue who missed three of his four attempts.

Next, Lewis easily palmed off tackles from Glover and Toby Warren before laying off for Litten to score.

The pick of the tries came seconds before half-time as Burgess and Lewis combined down the left before Burgess touched down from Lewis' kick.

Less than four minutes into the second half, Burgess snared Lewis' chip to touch down again, and Martin made the kick from the wing to bring up his 1,000th Super League point.

Lewis and Burgess combined for a fourth time in the 47th minute before Lewis ran half the length of the pitch to score himself. The reigning Man of Steel then laid off for Mourgue to get the 11th before Davies got his second.

Some late Salford pressure was rewarded when Glover powered over under the posts but Hull KR had the final word through Martin down the left.

