Super League: Hull FC run in seven tries in 38-6 win over crisis club Salford Red Devils

Cade Cust scores Hull FC's first try

Hull FC ran in seven tries in a 38-6 victory over Betfred Super League crisis club Salford.

The Red Devils only trailed 14-6 at half-time, and could consider themselves a little unfortunate to be behind, but Hull ran away in the second half to hand Salford an 11th straight loss.

The departure on loan of Sam Stone to Warrington allowed Salford to bring in four new faces this week in Dan Russell, Cain Robb, Tom Whitehead and Kobe Rugless, and all were in the squad as Paul Rowley's men at least looked to make the match competitive after a string of one-sided defeats.

Hull also had a point to prove after a shock loss to Castleford last Friday, and they were immediately tested in defence as Salford came out strongly.

Sam Hill was close to scoring in the corner but was held up, and Hull made their first attack count, Cade Cust bursting through in the eighth minute after Salford had given away a penalty for a high tackle.

Davy Litten makes a break

Zak Hardaker landed the kick, and the visitors almost added a second try 10 minutes later when Davy Litten, who had instigated the move with a break through the middle, went over in the corner but it took the video referee only one look to see he had dropped the ball.

Salford were rewarded for their efforts in the 21st minute when Chris Hankinson found a gap on the sixth tackle to register their first try.

Hankinson brought the scores level with his boot but that lasted only seven minutes, and there was controversy about Hull's next try as Jordan Rapana dropped a high ball in front of his own posts.

Lewis Martin crosses for a try

No knock-on was given, and the visitors rubbed salt in the wound by working the ball to the prolific Lewis Martin in the corner.

Kicking into a strong wind, Hardaker could not add the extras, but Hull were over again in the 33rd minute, this time Litten making no mistake with the grounding.

There were boos for the officials as the half-time hooter sounded, and Salford's challenge in the second half was apparent straight away as Litten did brilliantly to catch a kick that held up in the wind and set off a move that ended with Sam Eseh powering through.

Hardaker took Hull to the 20-point mark with his kick, and it was the 33-year-old who added the fifth try in the 54th minute, spinning his way over the line.

Tom Briscoe gets on the scoresheet

Number six arrived with 12 minutes to go as Nathan Connell dropped a pass under pressure from Hull and Tom Briscoe had the simple task of running away to the line.

Litten was denied another score after a missed kick from Sam Hill, with the Hull man just failing to touch the ball down in time, while Harvey Barron was millimetres in touch before grounding in the other corner.

There was no stopping Barron with three minutes to go, though, this time the winger acrobatically taking Aidan Sezer's kick and touching down, with Jack Charles completing the scoring from the kick.