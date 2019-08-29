St Helens v Castleford: Sky Live Super League team news

Morgan Knowles set to make his 100th appearance for Saints

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook says his runaway Super League leaders are determined to bounce back from their Wembley heartache.

Saints suffered a Challenge Cup final shock on Saturday when Warrington Wolves upset them to win 18-4.

"Nobody is in a good mood, the players or myself, and nor should we be," Holbrook told the St Helens Star ahead of Friday's home game against Castleford Tigers.

"The beauty of it is that we are in a great spot in Super League.

"We have to bounce back on Friday which is going to be hard, but we are not far from the final series and that has got to be motivation.

"The fact that we fell short at Wembley means we have to try and push that bit further for the finals."

Full-back Lachlan Coote misses out due to concussion protocol and hooker Aaron Smith is serving a two-match ban.

Dom Peyroux and Matty Lees are also missing, but loose forward Morgan Knowles could make his 100th Super League appearance,

Sixth-placed Castleford are seeking a third straight success after victories over London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants but have not won at Knowsley Road in the league since 1990.

"We've got to forget about the record a little bit," head coach Daryl Powell told Castleford's official club website.

"We need to play well in this game and everybody's got to be on top of their game. If we do that then we've got a good chance of turning it over."

Grant Millington could make his 200th Super League appearance for the Tigers. Liam Watts and Calum Turner come into the squad as Cory Aston and Tuoyo Egodo drop out.

St.Helens 19 man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook,

Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, James Bentley, Matty Costello, Jack Welsby.

Castleford Tigers 19 man squad: Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Jamie Ellis, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin,

Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Calum Turner, Liam Watts.