Super League: St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity team news

Justin Holbrook wants attention to switch to on-field matters at St Helens rather than himself

Justin Holbrook wants the focus to be on St Helens rather than himself after his move to Gold Coast Titans was confirmed – starting with Friday’s Super League game at home to Wakefield Trinity.

The league leaders go into the match having booked their place in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley for the first time in 11 years last Saturday, battling for a 26-2 win over Championship side Halifax.

But that result was overshadowed by rumours surrounding head coach Holbrook's future, with the picture becoming much clearer on Wednesday when his long-mooted move to NRL side Gold Titans at the end of the season was confirmed.

🗣️ "Let's not focus on me, lets focus on the team, the town and the club. We’ve got some big games coming up and all our focus will be on those big games."



📹 Holbrook on his move, the focus on the rest of the season and team news ahead of Friday's clash with Wakefield ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ERZQeqHQvM — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) July 31, 2019

Holbrook, who only spoke to the Titans over the weekend and signed a contract on Tuesday, admitted it was a tough decision to return to Australia, but is glad to have everything resolved and is now eager for attention to switch to on-field matters, with Trinity at home first on Friday.

"It's not something I've known for long and over the weekend I said to my wife 'it's hard because we're all happy here'," Holbrook said.

"The only thing there is that I do want to coach in the NRL, so that's the only reason why I'm leaving Saints because it's been great for me and my family.

Zeb Taia has been cleared to play for St Helens following injury

"It's a great feeling knowing that we are going to Wembley, so we can forget about me and focus on the team, the town and the club."

St Helens welcome Zeb Taia back into the 19-man squad for the clash with Wakefield after missing their last five games due to suffering a dislocated shoulder during the win over Leeds Rhinos in June.

Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles are both unavailable due to injury though. Prop Walmsley suffered an eye injury in the win over Halifax and back row Knowles is still recovering from an injury sustained in the league loss to London Broncos.

Matty Costello is not included either, with Aaron Smith and Jack Welsby the men coming into the squad alongside Taia.

Danny Kirmond makes his return for Wakefield against St Helens

Visitors Wakefield have Danny Kirmond back in contention after a month on the sidelines, while Chris Annakin retains his place in Chris Chester's 19-man squad. Pauli Pauli and Jordan Crowther are the two who miss out.

Saints have won both meetings between the teams this year, running out 24-18 victors away to Trinity in the second round of Super League back in February and triumphing 48-10 when they met in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in June.

Wingers Regan Grace and Tommy Makinson have both proven thorns in the side of Wakefield recently too, with the former scoring in each of the last four matches between the sides and the latter doing likewise in the past three.

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Danny Richardson, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Jack Welsby

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Joe Arundel, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood