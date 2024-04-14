Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves stun St Helens to make semis; Wigan Warriors cruise past Castleford Tigers

Matty Ashton scored one of five Warrington tries as they travelled to St Helens and won big in the Challenge Cup quarters

Warrington's reward for their stunning 31-8 win at St Helens on Sunday will be a Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final against 2022 finalists Huddersfield.

Sam Burgess' side will fancy their chances of a first Wembley appearance since 2018 after turning on the style in the second half to sink Paul Wellens' Saints.

But they will come up against a Huddersfield side who pulled off an equally impressive performance in their 34-6 win over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday.

Matty Ashton's acrobatic finish capped a stunning second half as Warrington blazed into the semi-finals with an emphatic win over error-strewn St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Wire ran in four second-half tries as they bludgeoned the hosts into submission and took head coach Sam Burgess one more win away from leading his side back to Wembley for the first time since 2019.

Ashton's stunning airborne effort sparked meltdown in the Saints ranks as Connor Wrench scooped up George Williams' cross-field punt to move his side further ahead, then James Harrison and Williams himself both crossed in front of the jubilant visiting fans.

Ten points from the boot of Josh Thewlis put the seal on a huge win for Wire but Saints boss Paul Wellens will be seething over a toothless display from his side, whose errors helped serve up the visitors' victory on a plate.

In the women's competition, holders St Helens face York Valkyrie while Wigan take on Leeds. The matches will be staged as two double-headers on May 18 and May 19 at neutral venues yet to be announced.

Wigan cruise past Castleford into Challenge Cup semis

Winger Liam Marshall scored four of Wigan's 12 tries as the Warriors cruised into the Challenge Cup semi-finals with a 60-6 thrashing of Castleford at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Marshall touched down twice in the first half, with Brad O'Neill, Bevan French and Adam Keighran also crossing, before their momentum was briefly halted as Willie Isa sustained what appeared a serious leg injury, and Innes Senior pulled one back to make it 28-6 at the break.

But the visitors put their foot down once more after the interval and continued to score at will, Marshall grabbing another couple alongside tries from Kruise Leeming, Abbas Miski (two), Jake Wardle and Tyler Dupree.

The draw will see Wigan face Hull KR in the semi-finals after Rovers defeated Leigh Leopards on Saturday.

