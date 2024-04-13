Hull KR gain Challenge Cup revenge over Leigh Leopards to book semi-final spot

Joe Burgess' epic 90-metre charge capped a successful revenge mission for Hull KR who beat holders Leigh 26-14 to book their place in the last four of this season's Betfred Challenge Cup.

Rovers head coach Willie Peters had insisted last year's agonising golden-point loss to the same side in the Wembley final had not been a factor in preparations for the repeat encounter at windy Craven Park.

But the celebrations told a different story as Rovers battled to shrug off their gutsy opponents, with late tries from Niall Evalds and Elliot Minchella finally securing a hard-fought win that kept alive their hopes of a quick return.

Rovers had three tries disallowed but made hard work of dispatching opponents who came into the game with just one win from their first seven Super League starts but had carved out a four-point half-time lead.

Adrian Lam's men looked brightest early, with Brad Dwyer first to threaten the line, before Burgess broke the deadlock in style in the ninth minute.

The winger received the ball deep in his own half and shrugged off both Tom Amone and Dwyer to burst through gap, easing inside Matt Moylan and holding off the fleet-footed Josh Charnley to cap a brilliant solo opener.

But Kai O'Donnell zipped in to level within three minutes and two kicks from Moylan gave Lam's side real hope of extending their title reign as they took an 8-4 advantage into the interval.

Charnley had twice been denied by saving tackles by Burgess and Tyrone May, but Rovers were aggrieved by disallowed efforts from Jai Whitbread, for a ball-steal on Frankie Halton, and Dean Hadley for a marginal forward pass by Minchella.

Image: Hull KR's Elliot Minchella celebrates to the crowd after victory over Leigh

When Burgess and Kelepi Tanginoa crossed for back-to-back tries early in the second half, Rovers looked to have shaken off their early lead and all but booked their place in the semi-finals.

They were denied for a third time when May's race onto Ryan Hall's clever kick was ruled offside, and Leigh hauled themselves back into the game when Umyla Hanley crossed on the right flank and Moylan's kick from close to the touchline made it a two-point game.

Rovers were proving their own worst enemies at putting the game to bed but the excellent May gave them breathing space when he sent Evalds over in the corner with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Mikey Lewis fluffed his conversion and Rovers' six-point lead raised the nightmare spectre of another golden point showdown until Minchella made certain in the 79th minute after intercepting a poorly executed forward pass by Zak Hardaker.

