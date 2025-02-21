Wakefield Trinity 12-14 Hull KR: Robins hold out vs Super League returnees to maintain winning start but Mikey Lewis an injury worry

Hull KR kept their winning start to Super League alive as they held out for a 14-12 victory in a hard-fought battle against Wakefield Trinity at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

In front of a sold-out crowd and the biggest turnout at Wakefield since 2008, it was Hull KR who had the advantage at the break, Tom Davies' 100th career try being met by a Max Jowitt penalty conversion on the stroke of half-time as the hosts went in 6-2 down.

Wakefield fought back in the second half as Tom Johnstone went over with a flying effort, but a Rhyse Martin penalty and Mikey Lewis' effort put the Robins back on top.

With Hull KR's Michael McIlorum missing the final five minutes after being sent to the sin-bin for a high shot, Oliver Pratt went over in the corner to give Wakefield a glimmer of hope, but Jowitt could not convert to bring the game level and, from there, the Robins stayed calm under late pressure to see out the win.

Despite the victory, Hull KR will be sweating on the fitness of Lewis who went off after picking up an injury in the act of scoring and was then seen on crutches with a protective boot on at the end of the encounter.

Wakefield show spirit in fightback as Hull KR weather storm

It was an electric atmosphere as Wakefield fans enjoyed their first home match since their return to Super League, but it was Hull KR who got themselves on top in the opening passages of play.

They got their reward for their efforts in the sixth minute as Davies took in the ball that bounced off the crossbar to run in under the sticks, Martin converting to give the visitors a 6-0 lead.

Despite the Robins finishing their sets well and pinning Wakefield near their own line, Daryl Powell's side showed their attacking play and discipline to wait out the storm and keep themselves firmly in the contest.

That saw them defend valiantly as Hull KR chanced their arm and then finally get points on the board from back-to-back penalties starting with Lewis hitting out at a Wakefield player on the floor, Jowitt converting the penalty as the half-time hooter went to put the contest in the balance at 6-2 in KR's favour.

The Robins were quick to reinstate their four-point advantage as Martin sent over an easy penalty to go 8-2 in front but just four minutes later the home side hit back, Johnstone flying over in the corner from a Jowitt miss pass and the full-back coming in clutch to bring the scores level at 8-8.

The scores were not level for long, though, as Lewis barrelled over from short range, the points welcomed but the injury that came from it not as the reigning Man of Steel looked to be struggling with his ankle as his side moved back in front with a 14-8 advantage.

After Lewis finally hobbled off the field in the 69th minute with the injury getting the better of him after 10 minutes, Wakefield tried to chance their arm but could not execute until McIlorum was sent to the sin-bin and Wakefield used their player advantage.

That saw Pratt go over in the corner and send the stadium into a frenzy but, after Jowitt was unable to add the tough conversion to bring the scores level at 14-14, Hull KR held out and wrapped up a close win to make it two wins from two matches.

A big win for KR but at what cost? Lewis' injury a concern...

Lewis looked to injure his ankle in the act of scoring the crucial try

Sky Sports Rugby League's Jon Wilkin:

"Far from perfect from Hull KR, lots to work on for Willie Peters, but they found a way to win.

"It wasn't pretty and it came at some cost, with Mikey Lewis limping off.

"A stunning win for Hull KR, but at what cost?"

Lewis was then seen with a boot on and using crutches after being assessed

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters added:

"It doesn't look too good at the moment. We will wait and see. I just hope his ankle is OK."

'The win is all that matters' | 'We were unlucky'

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell speaking to Sky Sports:

"We've got a team, we know that. We've got quite a few boys missing as well. We've got a team we think can compete at the top end, we just have to prove that.

"We were a little unlucky tonight, that period after we scored our try changed it a little bit, kicking it out on the full.

"But I thought we were outstanding, we hung in there and found a way to get ourselves close to being level. It is what it is, a tough game, but we'll get a lot from that."

Player-of-the-match Tom Davies speaking to Sky Sports:

"We've been in two tough matches now, but that is what pre-season is all about, to prepare you for this. At the end of the day, we got the result in both, and that is all that matters.

"To see the lads dig in the way they did was massive. Everyone turns up for each other and that is something we pride ourselves on. We really showed up for each other, especially when we were a man down.

"It's a big win for us, we will take a lot of confidence from it."

What's next?

