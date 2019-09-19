Super League play-offs: Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils talking points and team news

Wigan and Salford face off for the fourth time this season in Friday's qualifying final

We take a look at the key issues, get views from both camps and assess the team news as Wigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils in Friday's Super League qualifying final...

Wigan ride impressive turnaround into play-offs

Cast your mind back to the end of day one of this year's Magic Weekend, where there were questions around whether or not Wigan would even make the play-offs following a 26-14 defeat to then-second-placed Warrington Wolves.

How much difference nearly four months make. Following that loss, the defending champions embarked on a run of just one defeat - against League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens - in 13 games which has not only propelled them into the top five but secured second as well.

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils Live on

It is, perhaps, too neat to pinpoint the defeat at Anfield as the catalyst for the Warriors' upturn in fortunes. However, even those in the camp would struggle to pick out any particular thing which has changed for the team.

Certainly that is the case for George Williams, but the half-back believes it is the togetherness forged in adversity among the players, and head coach Adrian Lam sticking to his principles in the knowledge results would eventually turn rather than being tempted to make rash changes.

"I can't put my finger on one little thing that's changed, but it's probably been a tale of two halves," Williams told Sky Sports.

"The first three months of the season weren't what we wanted, we were 10th and relegation battles were being talked about, and then we've found a bit of form and not looked back since. The belief in the camp is big and we've been good when it matters, really.

"We didn't plan for it to go that way, we believed we had a good pre-season and we were focused on being second or first from the off.

"We found a good character in the squad - a bit of adversity and a bit of a hammering from the fans brought the group together a lot. We've been through a lot together and we're playing for each other now on the pitch."

Lolohea could be key for Salford

Disruption to a half-back partnership can derail any team, never mind when you have to replace one of them midway through the season due to him departing for a rival club.

That was expected to be the case for Salford when Robert Lui departed mid-season for Leeds Rhinos, but his replacement has proven just as adept alongside their maverick talisman Jackson Hastings.

Tui Lolohea has been an important influence since joining Salford

Tui Lolohea came in the opposite direction as part of Lui's move, with the Tonga international's running style and quiet demeanour making him a perfect foil for Hastings in the same way as his previous partner.

Not only that, but head coach Ian Watson has heralded Lolohea as one of the unsung heroes of the Red Devils team for his defensive work and helping top try-scorer Niall Evalds continue his impressive season.

"He's been brilliant and I can't praise Tui enough," Watson told Sky Sports. "He's probably not had the credit he deserves since he came in.

"He's been very consistent in his performances, which have improved us. We were a little inconsistent beforehand, whereas Tui has come in with a real consistency.

1:52 Watch the video explainer of how the Super League play-offs will work in 2019 Watch the video explainer of how the Super League play-offs will work in 2019

"He's a very calm bloke anyway and he's added that to our group and our right-hand side defence, so there is no panic around him.

"Because Tui is quite a quiet guy and Niall is as well, they talk to each other and communicate well."

Man of Steel contenders go head-to-head

The half-back battle could well be the one to watch at the DW Stadium on Friday evening as it is likely to feature two of the Man of Steel contenders facing off against each other.

Wigan's England international Williams and Salford's former NRL star Hastings were both confirmed as two of the five players in the running for this year's award, with the winner to be unveiled at the Super League awards night on October 6.

Jackson Hastings is one of the five contenders for this year's Man of Steel accolade

Hastings, who will join the Warriors next season, was joint-top of the standings with Warrington half-back Blake Austin on 25 points when the voting went behind closed doors following Round 22.

At the time, Williams was 10th in the points table, but he has obviously caught the eye of the judges for his role in Wigan's revival of fortunes to rocket up the standings and into contention for the prize during the final part of the regular season.

Both like to run with the ball in hand as well, although Hastings is the more likely to try to pull a few tricks out of the box while Williams is more of a steady hand directing play. Either way, it promises to be an intriguing individual contest.

Previous meetings

Wigan are seeking to make it four wins over Salford this year, having triumphed in all of the previous regular-season meetings in Super League in 2019.

1:46 Watch highlights from a thrilling Easter Monday clash between Salford and Wigan Watch highlights from a thrilling Easter Monday clash between Salford and Wigan

The first of those came at the AJ Bell Stadium in March, when a hat-trick from Williams set the Warriors on course for a 30-22 victory. Tommy Leuluai and Joe Greenwood crossed for the visitors as well.

Wigan's return to Salford on Easter Monday was much closer, needing a late try from Zak Hardaker to snatch a 30-26 win over the home side.

Two tries from Greenwood, plus scores from Joe Burgess and Joe Bullock helped Lam's men secure the two points as well.

And the Cherry and Whites completed the hat-trick at the DW Stadium in June, with two tries from Liam Marshall setting them on course for a 28-12 victory.

Friday's game would be the perfect time for Salford to end that run, although whichever team loses will have a second chance against the winner of Thursday's elimination final. The winners tackle St Helens for a place in the Grand Final.

Team news

Liam Marshall has returned to Wigan's squad after a spell out injured

Winger Marshall is back in Wigan's 19-man squad after recovering from a hamstring injury which has sidelined him for the past two weeks. Salford-bound Dan Sarginson is included as well.

Liam Farrell returns to boost Lam's options in the forwards as well after serving a suspension, but Ollie Partington is banned for this match.

Salford head coach Watson has made three changes to the team which clinched a nail-biting victory over Hull KR last Friday.

Gil Dudson, Mark Flanagan and Tyrone McCarthy are all back in the 19, with Ben Nakubuwai, Adam Lawton and Josh Johnson the men missing out.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Mark Wood, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Tomkins, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Ryan Lannon, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings